Martin St-Louis’s Undecided Status, Jakub Dobes’s Role, and the Adam Engstrom Situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis’s Undecided Status, Jakub Dobes’s Role, and the Adam Engstrom Situation
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

The goalie controversy just won't go away in the news.

This morning, Martin St-Louis didn't want to add fuel to the fire. When asked about his goalie for tomorrow's game, he refused to commit publicly.

He even said that his decision hadn't been made yet.

All signs point to Jacob Fowler. Does St-Louis want to start the American? Probably. But he likely doesn't want to mess with Jakub Dobes's head either.

It's not a simple situation, but I expect to see the most deserving player take the ice.

More to say about Jakub Dobes

Are there parallels to be drawn between Jakub Dobes and Jaroslav Halak? Both, at a very young age, led the Habs to the Final Four, to everyone's surprise. Both European goalies quickly won over the fans' hearts.

And if Dobes were to be traded, both could leave to make room for the chosen one. It was Carey Price in 2010, and right now, in the eyes of management, it's Jacob Fowler.

 

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If Dobes were ever traded, it would be to land someone better than Lars Eller. But more importantly, it would be to make room for Fowler.

Except that this isn't going to happen anytime soon—if it happens at all, of course—since there's no rush.

While waiting for Samuel Montembeault's return, the two young goalies will split time in net. And in the short term, Fowler has the edge over the other.

Dobes will have to earn every start.

It's worth noting that the next back-to-back series will take place in a month, on November 18 and 19, in New Jersey and Carolina.

A No. 2 goaltender isn't just there to play back-to-back games. But let's just say it gives the Canadiens more flexibility if they want to… rest Jakub Dobes, for example.

The Adam Engstrom Case

Is Adam Engstrom ready for the NHL?

Maxim Lapierre addressed the issue, saying he doesn't necessarily understand what people see in a player who performs well in the AHL but doesn't make much of an impact in the NHL—especially when it comes to making decisions with the puck.

On last night's episode of JiC, Lapierre called for David Reinbacher to be given a chance. And we can all agree that, barring an injury or an 11-7 lineup, Engstrom is likely to be benched if Reinbacher makes the team.

Because the way he's playing, Arber Xhekaj (who signed his contract later than the others) doesn't deserve to be left out of Martin St-Louis's lineup…


In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Note to self.

– Oh.

– News from Laval.

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