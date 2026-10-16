Martin St-Louis’s Undecided Status, Jakub Dobes’s Role, and the Adam Engstrom Situation

The goalie controversy just won't go away in the news.

This morning, Martin St-Louis didn't want to add fuel to the fire. When asked about his goalie for tomorrow's game, he refused to commit publicly.

He even said that his decision hadn't been made yet.

All signs point to Jacob Fowler. Does St-Louis want to start the American? Probably. But he likely doesn't want to mess with Jakub Dobes's head either.

It's not a simple situation, but I expect to see the most deserving player take the ice.

More to say about Jakub Dobes

Are there parallels to be drawn between Jakub Dobes and Jaroslav Halak? Both, at a very young age, led the Habs to the Final Four, to everyone's surprise. Both European goalies quickly won over the fans' hearts.

And if Dobes were to be traded, both could leave to make room for the chosen one. It was Carey Price in 2010, and right now, in the eyes of management, it's Jacob Fowler.

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If Dobes were ever traded, it would be to land someone better than Lars Eller. But more importantly, it would be to make room for Fowler.

Except that this isn't going to happen anytime soon—if it happens at all, of course—since there's no rush.

It's true that Jakub Dobes has been really bad in his last three starts, but I think we can wait a little before throwing in the towel and sending him to Laval or trading him. All the best goalies in the NHL go through rough patches from time to time. Igor Shesterkin had a tough season in 2024–25. Jake Oettinger has often raised doubts among Stars fans with his inconsistent performances. Yet they're considered among the best goalies in the league. If Dobes doesn't manage to turn things around within a month, then we can start to worry. For now, it's probably just a rough patch. These things happen. Some people have quickly forgotten that Dobes just led his team all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals… #ChillOut — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) October 16, 2026

While waiting for Samuel Montembeault's return, the two young goalies will split time in net. And in the short term, Fowler has the edge over the other.

Dobes will have to earn every start.

It's worth noting that the next back-to-back series will take place in a month, on November 18 and 19, in New Jersey and Carolina.

A No. 2 goaltender isn't just there to play back-to-back games. But let's just say it gives the Canadiens more flexibility if they want to… rest Jakub Dobes, for example.

The Adam Engstrom Case

Is Adam Engstrom ready for the NHL?

Maxim Lapierre addressed the issue, saying he doesn't necessarily understand what people see in a player who performs well in the AHL but doesn't make much of an impact in the NHL—especially when it comes to making decisions with the puck.

Maxim Lapierre is adamant when it comes to the young defenseman

https://t.co/nTdjs4BYXP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2026

On last night's episode of JiC, Lapierre called for David Reinbacher to be given a chance. And we can all agree that, barring an injury or an 11-7 lineup, Engstrom is likely to be benched if Reinbacher makes the team.

Because the way he's playing, Arber Xhekaj (who signed his contract later than the others) doesn't deserve to be left out of Martin St-Louis's lineup…

In a nutshell

– Wow.

Cole Caufield's shot is REALLY impressive. 7 goals in a row! #gohabsgo https://t.co/ZxAcEwWuFV — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 16, 2026

– Note to self.

Jakub Dobes had a good practice today. Solid without being spectacular, he stayed in his zone and kept things simple in front of the net. After practice, he also had a lot of fun with some of his teammates. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobes #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 16, 2026

– Oh.

They just need to come out of hibernation. https://t.co/uMj8zXj9UI https://t.co/4SilDzM4Vq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 16, 2026

– News from Laval.