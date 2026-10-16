Jarren Duran Remains with the Padres

The Boston Red Sox have been looking to trade Jarren Duran for years. It's one of baseball's worst-kept secrets.

I've said before that it's time for the team to put him out of his misery. I still believe that.

At some point, I don't think it's a coincidence that his 2026 season was disastrous by his standards. He must feel trapped in Boston.

And that's probably what causes him to act strangely at times. I'm not saying this to defend him, by the way, but…

When it comes time to think about a destination for him, the Padres' name often comes up in discussions. We know San Diego has shown interest in the past.

Jon Heyman, during a Bleacher Report live stream, said that if the outfielder were ever traded, it probably wouldn't be to San Diego.

If Jarren Duran is traded, it will probably be to the Padres because they love him, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/PvyMmA1lrq — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 14, 2026

Why? Because the team really likes him.

I don't know how eager the Red Sox will be to trade him this winter. After all, there's no rush (he's two years away from free agency), and his market value must be low.

But if they decide it's time to move on—for the good of everyone in Boston—it could happen.

Could Duran get his career back on track in a new environment? It's possible to think the answer is yes.

The Padres have several stars, but the left-field spot isn't set in stone for anyone. Duran, who won't command a huge salary in 2027, could step into that role.

I can see San Diego potentially making such a trade.

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