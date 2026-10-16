Driver’s License: Ivan Demidov Faces Criticism in Toronto

Ivan Demidov's driver's license continues to be the subject of widespread discussion.

As you may know, the Russian player (who is currently injured) risks losing his driver's license due to speeding violations in recent months.

He was caught driving 40 and 45 kilometers per hour over the speed limit in February and this summer.

We imagine the Canadiens aren't exactly thrilled that this news has gone public. We also imagine that Mitchell Janhevich (who paid the fine) and Demidov will be meeting with the Canadiens—or have already met with them.

One might also think that Demidov, who faces quite a bit of pressure as a player often in the spotlight, feels he didn't need to make headlines for this.

But the story is causing quite a stir.

To what extent? To the point where Sid Seixeiro, from Toronto, strongly criticized the Russian's excessive speeding. It's clear he has no sympathy for the young man's actions. And rightly so, considering that those speeds are dangerous.

In a clip from the Sid Seixeiro Show, we see the host—who isn't afraid to criticize anything and everything in the sports world—wondering why the Journal de Montréal didn't protect the young man by letting the story slide.

He also wonders why Demidov doesn't have a driver if he's such a heavy-footed driver.

In fact, speaking of the case, it's important to mention that, according to what François-David Rouleau (Journal de Montréal) reports in an article on the subject, the Canadiens player did not receive any special treatment in the matter.

Legal experts have weighed in on this matter.

He's not the first young driver to test the legal limits of a probationary license in Quebec

https://t.co/EnPCTftW6r — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

In a nutshell

– Wow.

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– Must-read.

ALAIN CRÊTE IS HAPPY WITH THIS FIRST GAME… BUT HE ADMITS TO TWO SMALL BRAIN CRAMPS… Read the latest Rej column HERE

https://t.co/WtM5CqAB2x — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 16, 2026

– Interesting.

The CFL in Quebec City—is this for real? Yes. Even with a stadium that would be funded by the government, given tight public finances and a minority government? Yes.

Explanations https://t.co/wlfIyjimOk — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) October 16, 2026

– The Rocket in action tonight.

Game day! It's game day! CIBC Place

7 p.m.

AHLTV on @FloHockey

https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN #GoRocket @EssorAssurances https://t.co/hbmkYuLp9J — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 16, 2026

– What a strange schedule.