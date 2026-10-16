Davis Alexander just received some bad news

The Montreal Alouettes will use their trip to Saskatchewan as an opportunity to rest several key players, while maintaining their high standards.

Having already secured a spot in the Eastern Conference Final on November 7, the Montreal team will face the Roughriders on Saturday with a reshuffled offensive lineup.

In particular, 27-year-old quarterback Davis Alexander will be rested. This decision will allow Dustin Crum to take the reins of the Montreal offense for the first time as a starter with the Alouettes. This will, however, mark his 21st career start in the Canadian Football League.

Wide receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, as well as running back Stevie Scott III, will also get a break. With an impressive record of 13 wins and three losses, Montreal can afford to manage its roster this way ahead of the playoffs.

Head coach Jason Maas emphasizes one thing, however: the players who take the field will have to fight to win. The goal is to continue improving, but also to give the reserves valuable experience in a game situation.

A Nearly Unchanged Defense Against the Roughriders

Unlike the offense, the Montreal defense will retain nearly all of its usual starters. Eleven of the twelve starters are expected to be the same as in the last game. Cornerback Neil Campbell will be the main new addition, as he'll be playing only his second game of the 2026 season.

Some veterans, however, may see their playing time limited during the game against Saskatchewan, which has a record of eight wins and eight losses.

The Alouettes want to avoid another disappointment in the Eastern Conference Final

The roster management inevitably brings to mind the 2024 season. Back then, Montreal had also rested several starters before the playoffs but suffered a heartbreaking 30–28 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Stadium.

Jason Maas is determined not to see that scenario play out again. In his view, that experience served as a lesson for the team and should help better prepare them for the challenges ahead.

The coach therefore wants to prevent his players from taking their foot off the gas simply because their spot in the championship game is already secured. He wants to keep them healthy without sacrificing intensity or the team's collective progress.

For Montreal, Saturday's game is thus much more than just a formality on the schedule. Dustin Crum and the other reserves will have the opportunity to prove their worth, while the Alouettes will look to enter the playoffs with confidence and a team ready to go all the way.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.