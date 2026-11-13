Grey Cup: The Alouettes Don’t Want to Leave Calgary Empty-Handed

As the most anticipated game of their season approaches, the Montreal Alouettes are trying to keep their feet on the ground.

Now in Calgary for the 113th Grey Cup, the Montreal team is hoping to clinch its ninth championship and put last year's disappointing loss in the final behind them.

To get a sense of how the players are experiencing this special week, veteran Louis-Philippe Bourassa agreed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the team's preparations.

The Shawinigan-born wide receiver explains that the coaching staff wants to prevent the many activities surrounding the Grey Cup from disrupting the team's routine. Between media interviews, promotional events, and unusual schedules, there are plenty of distractions.

The directive is therefore simple: maintain a routine as similar as possible to that of other weeks during the season.

To keep the players occupied during their free time, various facilities have been set up, including ping-pong tables, board games, and even a pickleball court.

With an impressive record of 14 wins and only four losses in the regular season, the Alouettes are heading into this game with a great deal of confidence. The team also has solid experience in big games, having regularly made the playoffs since 2021 and won the Grey Cup in 2023.

Louis-Philippe Bourassa is determined to walk away with the trophy

At 34, Bourassa is set to play in his fourth Grey Cup final. After nine seasons in the Canadian Football League, the Shawinigan native knows exactly what this occasion means.

The veteran says the players are now eager to put aside the talk and media appearances and finally get down to business. The goal is clear in the locker room: finish the job and bring the coveted trophy back to Montreal.

Despite his experience and the many seasons behind him, Bourassa isn't thinking about retirement just yet. He explains that he still gets just as much enjoyment out of playing the sport and that he wants to continue his career as long as the passion remains.

For the Alouettes, this championship game represents much more than just a final match. It's an opportunity to cement their status among the league's top teams and return to the pinnacle of Canadian football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.