Ryan O’Reilly: Pierre Dorion’s Choice at Center for the Canadiens

The Canadiens need help at center if they really want to give themselves a chance to contend for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Kent Hughes is certainly interested in players like Dylan Larkin and Mark Scheifele, but another name has been mentioned by a former NHL general manager.

That name is Ryan O'Reilly.

Appearing on RDS's “5 à 7” on Thursday evening, Pierre Dorion revealed that he believes Ryan O'Reilly could be a huge help to the Canadiens.

Ryan O'Reilly would be “a warrior” for the Habs https://t.co/QHB89LGDQO — RDS (@RDSca) October 15, 2026

Dorion sees O'Reilly as a warrior for the Habs. He's the kind of player who can perform at a high intensity during the playoffs. That's exactly what the Habs need.

The number one problem here is that O'Reilly has repeatedly stated in the past that he doesn't want to leave Nashville. So the team would have to convince him to make the move.

We actually discussed O'Reilly's situation with you before the start of the season. He's in the final season of his contract, which could make a trade easier by the trade deadline.

Kent Hughes has a strong track record of trades with the Predators. He pulled off a major coup by acquiring Alexandre Carrier in exchange for Justin Barron, and more recently, he sent Jayden Struble to Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick.

However, when it comes to a player who can bring physicality to the game and rack up points, don't expect to get away with just a second-round pick.

Montreal will likely have to tap into its pool of prospects and add some solid draft picks to make this acquisition.

That said, a 35-year-old player on loan should cost significantly less than someone like Larkin or Scheifele. In this scenario, the Habs could likely keep their top prospects, such as Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky.

Speaking of Hage, O'Reilly could serve as a stopgap until the Canadiens' prospect is ready to play with the team.

It's been clear since the start of the season: the Canadiens are far from perfect. They're missing pieces, and a player like O'Reilly could help improve the team's performance.

In a Nutshell

– 200 points for Connor McDavid: It's possible!

Is 200 points within reach? @NCloutierTVA's column

https://t.co/1YMbv8exPk — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

– Lane Hutson is aiming for the top this season.

Hutson has been phenomenal so far this season! https://t.co/tJWD0qw6Xu — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 15, 2026

– It's hard to believe that was accidental.