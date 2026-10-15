It’s Time for Juraj Slafkovsky to Wake Up (2.0)

Around (almost) the same time last year, I posted an article on the website saying this: It's time for Juraj Slafkovsky to wake up.

The great Slovak player, at that time, hadn't had a strong start to the season, and we needed to see more from him.

And today, a year later… I feel like I have to make the same darn observation.

Slaf has talent. He's capable of making a big impact on the ice with his size, and we know he can be a dominant player because we saw him do it in '25–'26.

But it seems like it always takes him too long to get into his rhythm early in the season. The big Slovak has one goal and two assists so far this season: that's not enough for a guy who's considered one of the team's best forwards.

And it's not enough to help the Canadiens be more dangerous offensively. Like Dale Weise (Hockey with an Accent), I'm a bit skeptical when I watch him play since the start of the season…

Are there reasons to be concerned about Juraj Slafkovský's play right now? Max, Dale, and Dandy discuss. @Lappy14 | @daleweise22 | @mdandenault25 Full episode available here

https://t.co/hj9J8WQZvQ #Habs #Canadiens #Slaf #Slafkovsky https://t.co/Mvy0hIzHwU — Hockey with an Accent (@hockeyaccent1) October 15, 2026

Last year, Slaf went off after my article was published… so much so that I had to write another one to apologize!

I hope it'll be the same in 2026. I hope Slaf gets his swag back and can energize the Montreal Canadiens' offense, just as we saw him do time and again last season.

Because the fact is, we know just how important he can be to the Canadiens' success.

We know he can play a major role in the team's performance, and that's no secret, either. But it's up to him to take a good look in the mirror and find a way to produce even more on the ice.

I have confidence in him.

Because he's far too talented not to break out of this slump.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Should the Habs' lines be shuffled when Ivan Demidov returns? Listen to the Habs Lunch podcast for the full discussion. #TSN690 #Canadiens #Habs #IvanDemidov https://t.co/68L9Akq546 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 15, 2026

– So funny!

The “Guess the Number” challenge

https://t.co/0GmYQW5gj7 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 15, 2026

– That's a good one.

A burst appendix is no match for our very own @clahanna (via @senators, @clahanna) https://t.co/jJZeWRthrd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 15, 2026

– Interesting.