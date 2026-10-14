Top 5: Nine combined points for the Tkachuk brothers

Last night, all 32 teams in the league were in action, and 112 goals were scored.

We've already covered the postgame analysis of the game between the Habs and the Sabres.

Here are the results and highlights from the other 15 games:

Tuesday's NHL Frozen Frenzy featured 112 goals, 222 players with a point, and over seven hours between the first and last goals of the night. #NHLStats https://t.co/wZ0Iwd7ejz — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 14, 2026

1. Marc-Olivier Cook Takes a Swipe at Brady Tkachuk

Yesterday afternoon, my colleague Marc-Olivier wrote an excellent piece in which he threw Brady Tkachuk under the bus.

The American clearly took it personally. He finished the game with a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) and an assist. His brother Matthew also finished the game with five assists.

Nine points for the Tkachuks. Matthew had an assist on all of his brother's goals. A special night for them.

NINE POINTS BETWEEN THE TKACHUK BROTHERS TONIGHT!! : Frozen Frenzy Whiparound coverage on ESPN 2, @ESPNPlus, & Disney+ — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

HAT TRICK FOR BRADY TKACHUK https://t.co/voXHIQopvL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2026

The Panthers easily defeated the Jackets 7-3.

In the win, the Tkachuks weren't the only heroes. Akira Schmid also played a key role.

HOW DID HE KEEP THAT PUCK OUT?! : Frozen Frenzy Whiparound coverage on ESPN 2, @ESPNPlus, & Disney+ https://t.co/Oy7FlrYeQi — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

Mathieu Olivier also made headlines—but for all the wrong reasons.

What a dirty play right there.

Matthieu Olivier gets a 5-minute penalty and is ejected from the game for cup-checking Uvis Balinskis https://t.co/HH5y63m1Ji — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 13, 2026

His reaction was perfect.

He knew he screwed up — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) October 14, 2026

After the game, Rick Bowness said he wanted his players to feel embarrassed after this crushing defeat.

Rick Bowness didn't hold back on his Blue Jackets after getting skunked by the Panthers (H/T @mark_scheig) https://t.co/5FAYgXAS4q — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 14, 2026

2. Alexis Lafrenière Is on Fire

I'm glad to see Alexis Lafrenière dominating like this.

He's off to an excellent start to the season, and yesterday he once again played a key role in the Rangers' home victory.

They remain undefeated at MSG this season.

The @NYRangers remain undefeated at Madison Square Garden as Dylan Garand (6 GP) tied Igor Shesterkin and Cam Talbot for the fewest starts to five career wins with the club. #NHLStats: https://t.co/nJpbo80H6q https://t.co/UfBLJFUMGU — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 14, 2026

Laffy finished the game with two goals and now has seven in eight games.

A true sniper!

LAF STAYS RED HOT WITH HIS 6TH GOAL OF THE SEASON https://t.co/sNxhSAXgwB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 13, 2026

His second goal was absolutely beautiful.

What a pass!

That lob pass was pretty sweet, too https://t.co/3ZerllsO92 — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

Trailing 0-2, another Quebecer—this time Jeffrey Viel—tried to rally his team.

Matt Rempe wouldn't let him.

REMPE MANHANDLES VIEL (via Scripps Sports) https://t.co/TNh6RfZ7ZP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 13, 2026

3. Connor McDavid Already Has 17 Points

Connor McDavid is simply exceptional…

Yesterday, he once again dominated the Kings, recording one goal and three assists. He now has 17 points in just six games this season. He's on pace for 238.

Connor McDavid through 6 games

— 4 goals

— 13 assists

— 17 points (14 primary) He is currently on pace for 238 points https://t.co/PVVCvrpfXb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2026

McDavid wasn't the only one who performed well in this game.

His teammates Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and Evan Bouchard each had two points.

The Kings lost 4-1 and are still winless this season.

It's their worst start to a season since 1997–1998.

With their loss tonight, the LA Kings have now gone winless in 5 games to start the season (0-3-2) for the first time since 1997-98 They join the Flyers as the only two teams STILL looking for a win this season https://t.co/NRQ33FEnvs — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 14, 2026

4. The Flyers Still Haven't Won a Game This Season

The Kings aren't the only ones who still haven't won. Things are going from bad to worse for the Flyers.

They lost again last night (in a shootout), and after eight games, they still haven't won.

Rick Tocchet's team has a record of 0-5-3. They thought they'd gained some momentum in the game, but Bobby McMann sealed the outcome.

BOBBY MCMANN'S FIRST CAREER SHOOTOUT GOAL WINS IT FOR SEATTLE (via NBCS Philadelphia) https://t.co/FbhMw6QF6D — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 14, 2026

Philadelphia still managed to earn a point in a game they were trailing 0-2.

First, Christian Dvorak gave his team new hope.

Christian Dvorak absolutely BLASTED this one home (via NBCS Philadelphia) https://t.co/Rf346zsyxr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 14, 2026

Then, Trevor Zegras sent the game into overtime.

LOOK OUT, HERE COMES ZEGRAS Philly ties Seattle in the final period! (via NBCS Philadelphia) https://t.co/pdwrZJi00J — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 14, 2026

Matvei Michkov scored in the shootout, but of course, it wasn't enough.

MICHKOV MAGIC IN THE SHOOTOUT https://t.co/TYIMCh8VqZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 14, 2026

5. Sidney Crosby Gets His First Goal of the Season

It's been an unusually tough start to the season for Sidney Crosby, who, heading into last night's games, was still without a goal.

Last night, against the Blackhawks, he finally got on the board. In fact, he scored two goals.

SIDNEY CROSBY'S GOT TWO GOALS (via Chicago Sports Network) https://t.co/GeLQvC8L71 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 14, 2026

Chicago was able to count on the return of its captain, Connor Bedard

That clearly fired up the Hawks, as they scored within the first few seconds of the game.

HOT START FOR THE HAWKS Teuvo Teravainen finishes off a great pass from Anton Frondell just 28 seconds into the game! https://t.co/SDjRKBwie0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2026

In his first game of the season, Bedard recorded his first point.

FIRST POINT OF THE SEASON FOR CONNOR BEDARD! : Frozen Frenzy Whiparound coverage on ESPN 2, @ESPNPlus, & Disney+ https://t.co/kAHj3tMbl3 — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

Late in the game, with the score tied at 3-3, Teuvo Teravainen scored the game-winning goal.

Final score: 5-3.

TERAVAINEN WITH THE LATE GO-AHEAD AND EVENTUAL GW https://t.co/hprrjikymR — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 14, 2026

Overtime

– Wow.

JACK HUGHES SEALS THE DEAL AND ENDS A WILD GAME Hughes had 19 SHOT ATTEMPTS tonight https://t.co/zMHRoRFPWx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2026

– Roger McQueen was making his NHL debut.

KA-CHOW! Roger McQueen will make his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks tonight. The 19-year-old was drafted 10th overall in 2025 and wears No. 95 in honor of Lightning McQueen. https://t.co/03yqQcGQgL — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 13, 2026

– A great start to the season for him.

Kyle Connor DOES IT ALL ON HIS OWN for his 7th goal in 6 games https://t.co/4uM9YfZMor — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 14, 2026

– A great performance.

Connor McDavid's 800th career game in LA : Oilers vs. Kings LIVE on SN1

: Stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/jijN5SJSi3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2026

– A first.

GRAB THAT PUCK IVAR STENBERG SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL! Rookie Firsts presented by @drinkBODYARMOR https://t.co/fCzNbUB9HW — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

– The Tkachuks topped the scoring leaders for the night.

– There will be two games tonight.