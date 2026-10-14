Top 5: Nine combined points for the Tkachuk brothers

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Nine combined points for the Tkachuk brothers
Credit: X

Last night, all 32 teams in the league were in action, and 112 goals were scored.

We've already covered the postgame analysis of the game between the Habs and the Sabres.

Here are the results and highlights from the other 15 games:

1. Marc-Olivier Cook Takes a Swipe at Brady Tkachuk

Yesterday afternoon, my colleague Marc-Olivier wrote an excellent piece in which he threw Brady Tkachuk under the bus.

The American clearly took it personally. He finished the game with a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) and an assist. His brother Matthew also finished the game with five assists.

Nine points for the Tkachuks. Matthew had an assist on all of his brother's goals. A special night for them.

The Panthers easily defeated the Jackets 7-3.

In the win, the Tkachuks weren't the only heroes. Akira Schmid also played a key role.

Mathieu Olivier also made headlines—but for all the wrong reasons.

What a dirty play right there.

His reaction was perfect.

After the game, Rick Bowness said he wanted his players to feel embarrassed after this crushing defeat.

2. Alexis Lafrenière Is on Fire

I'm glad to see Alexis Lafrenière dominating like this.

He's off to an excellent start to the season, and yesterday he once again played a key role in the Rangers' home victory.

They remain undefeated at MSG this season.

Laffy finished the game with two goals and now has seven in eight games.

A true sniper!

His second goal was absolutely beautiful.

What a pass!

Trailing 0-2, another Quebecer—this time Jeffrey Viel—tried to rally his team.

Matt Rempe wouldn't let him.

3. Connor McDavid Already Has 17 Points

Connor McDavid is simply exceptional…

Yesterday, he once again dominated the Kings, recording one goal and three assists. He now has 17 points in just six games this season. He's on pace for 238.

McDavid wasn't the only one who performed well in this game.

His teammates Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and Evan Bouchard each had two points.

The Kings lost 4-1 and are still winless this season.

It's their worst start to a season since 1997–1998.

4. The Flyers Still Haven't Won a Game This Season

The Kings aren't the only ones who still haven't won. Things are going from bad to worse for the Flyers.

They lost again last night (in a shootout), and after eight games, they still haven't won.

Rick Tocchet's team has a record of 0-5-3. They thought they'd gained some momentum in the game, but Bobby McMann sealed the outcome.

Philadelphia still managed to earn a point in a game they were trailing 0-2.

First, Christian Dvorak gave his team new hope.

Then, Trevor Zegras sent the game into overtime.

Matvei Michkov scored in the shootout, but of course, it wasn't enough.

5. Sidney Crosby Gets His First Goal of the Season

It's been an unusually tough start to the season for Sidney Crosby, who, heading into last night's games, was still without a goal.

Last night, against the Blackhawks, he finally got on the board. In fact, he scored two goals.

Chicago was able to count on the return of its captain, Connor Bedard

That clearly fired up the Hawks, as they scored within the first few seconds of the game.

In his first game of the season, Bedard recorded his first point.

Late in the game, with the score tied at 3-3, Teuvo Teravainen scored the game-winning goal.

Final score: 5-3.


Overtime

– Wow.

– Roger McQueen was making his NHL debut.

– A great start to the season for him.

– A great performance.

– A first.

– The Tkachuks topped the scoring leaders for the night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– There will be two games tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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