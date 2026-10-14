Stop thinking that Kirby Dach can change

Kirby Dach has been in the NHL since 2019. He's entering his eighth season in the league and his fifth in Montreal.

At this point, if he had wanted to change and become a player who's tough to play against—as they say—he would have done so. He would have started making that transition.

But he hasn't.

If what happened last spring (he was heavily criticized by fans) didn't allow him to transform into the player Martin St-Louis needs, nothing will.

We have to accept that.

He'll have his moments here and there. But his DNA will always be that of a guy who doesn't give his all on the ice. And that's not the kind of behavior that makes people in Montreal happy.

Getting penalized… not pushing himself… what more could you ask for?

Kirby Dach ejected. Not a major infraction, but when you're not skating, you're inviting the referees to crack down on you. How many more chances does Kirby get? Seems like he's had quite a few. Not to say too many? #CH — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) October 13, 2026

Hoping that Kirby Dach will become a key player is like dating a bad boy in the hope of turning him into a nice guy. Unfortunately, if you're looking for something else, you have to move on more often than not.

Yesterday, Dach played for 9:40. Martin St-Louis doesn't want to give his “bad boy” any more big chances, and it shows.

But turning to a “good boy” doesn't automatically mean things will be better. After all, Owen Beck's example shows us that, too.

Last night, he had 6:59 of ice time. We didn't see him when he was on the ice.

The Habs called him up even though he wasn't the best forward on the Laval Rocket and even though he'd gotten off to a rough start to the season down there. How can we be surprised by such a… mixed result? #Meritocracy

So yesterday, the Canadiens had 10 trusted forwards and two other guys in uniform. And even though it's too early to draw any conclusions about Beck, we can still say that he'll have to learn to make the most of his opportunities.

Marco D'Amico on The Starr & D'Amico Show about Owen Beck: I think Owen Beck is a better NHL player than an AHL player because the AHL is slower and more physically oriented. It's almost like trench warfare in certain games. It's very hard to get a rhythm going. Owen Beck thrives in a game that has structure, speed, and flow. And that's why he looks better—or shines brighter—at the NHL level. – 10/13 #GoHabsGo #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 13, 2026

Ultimately, what we're trying to say is that the Canadiens need reinforcements on offense. Injuries to Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, and Florian Xhekaj are helping players like Dach and Beck get ice time.

But some internal competition would do everyone good. Why? Because it's easy to get fed up with Dach, who remains one of the team's worst forwards. Night after night, it's the same old story.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on October 13, 2026: https://t.co/plTDzJoCOP — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 14, 2026

His performance yesterday is no exception to the rule: he's often among the worst.

Aside from one shift in the first game, he's been struggling this season. He's sluggish because he's afraid of contact—despite his size, which is an advantage for an NHL player.

He lacks speed. He shoots too infrequently and too poorly. He lacks vision. He struggles at the faceoff circle. What purpose does he serve on the 2026 Canadiens?

We understand why the Habs tried to offer him a two-way contract. And we understand why they turned him down…

Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

Martin St. Louis was loving it https://t.co/ZFMw7ZM2Ij — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

– Oh.

Yesterday, I was looking for Thomas Gillier at the Nutrilait Centre. He wasn't there. This morning, we learned that he'll undergo two surgeries: his season is over. Will the #CFMTL extend his loan? That would be surprising. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 14, 2026

– A good series in the American League.

Jose Ramirez is going to be kicking himself. https://t.co/wP3V6VeJVM https://t.co/FK19xgnpT6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 14, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Tonight's game will have special significance for the Hutson family https://t.co/IS0KRmNaVb https://t.co/L0OYYJNU4f — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2026

– A goal scorer in his zone is good for his team.