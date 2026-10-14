Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 129

Pascal Harvey joined Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois to discuss the ongoing championship series.

Enjoy the show.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We're recording live to answer everyone's questions, and we'll keep you updated on our playoff schedule as it unfolds.

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