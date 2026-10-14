Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 129

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 129
Credit: PMLB

Pascal Harvey joined Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois to discuss the ongoing championship series.

Enjoy the show.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We're recording live to answer everyone's questions, and we'll keep you updated on our playoff schedule as it unfolds.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the major podcast platforms at any time.

Spotify

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YouTube

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Apple Podcasts

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Amazon Music

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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