Great news for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens could soon welcome back their star player.

Lamar Jackson has a good chance of returning to the field on Sunday for the game against the Cleveland Browns, according to an NFL source cited by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The quarterback missed Baltimore's last game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a sprained left ankle. His absence, however, did not prevent his team from securing a dramatic 30–23 overtime victory.

Jackson's injury dates back to the previous game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the season. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was unable to play in the second half of that game. He left the stadium wearing a cast, fueling concerns about his availability.

Despite this, the organization seemed optimistic that their quarterback would return soon. Head coach Jesse Minter had indicated that the player was actively working toward his return.

Tyler Huntley Steps Up in Lamar Jackson's Absence

While Jackson continues his recovery, Tyler “Snoop” Huntley has shown that he can take charge of the Ravens' offense. Against the Falcons, the backup quarterback played a key role in a decisive comeback that allowed Baltimore to walk away with the victory.

Huntley completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 20 rushing yards on six carries, demonstrating his ability to pose a threat both through the air and on the ground.

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, he connected with Devontez Walker on a game-tying touchdown pass with just 40 seconds remaining. In overtime, Huntley then scored the game-winning touchdown himself on a one-yard run.

Jackson's return could change the Ravens' dynamic

The statistics illustrate Lamar Jackson's importance to Baltimore. Since he became the starting quarterback, the Ravens have won 79 games and lost 32, for a winning percentage of 71.2%. The team also averages 28.4 points per game with him in the lineup.

In contrast, since 2019, Baltimore has a record of seven wins and eleven losses when Jackson is out.

His return against Cleveland would therefore be a significant boost. However, his availability remains to be confirmed, and his health will be a determining factor in the coming days.

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