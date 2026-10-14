Dylan Larkin: The Canadiens Have the Best Offer for the Wings (Among All NHL Teams)

The Canadiens are in a great position right now.

They have some (very) talented players on their roster, such as Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and Lane Hutson.

But they also have some promising prospects in the organization, such as Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, David Reinbacher, Bryce Pickford… and the list goes on.

This means the Montreal club is (and will be) well-positioned to make a major trade. And on that front… we know that Dylan Larkin's name has been the talk of the town in Montreal for the past few weeks.

David Pagnotta (DFO Insider) believes that the Habs have the best offer for the Red Wings… out of all the teams in the National Hockey League.

And that's why he says that if Larkin is willing to add the Canadiens to his list, we could see a trade go through very, very quickly. He's not the first to say this…

“I think Montreal has an offer that they're ready to present to Detroit [for Larkin]… that will get them over the finish line” David Pagnotta on how quickly a deal could happen if Larkin adds Montreal to his trade list. Catch the latest NHL news on episode 3 of ‘DFO Insider' with @JeffMarek & @TheFourthPeriod, out now! : https://t.co/dtx4IfKApk

: https://t.co/vuWEJlSR57

: https://t.co/7kyRsjfGW9 — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) October 14, 2026

It's interesting to hear comments like that.

But… beyond Larkin, it also means that the Habs are possibly the team best equipped to be a threat in the trade market. And for me, personally, that's the main takeaway from David Pagnotta's comments.

Because, in reality, we've been talking for months and months about the possibility of Kent Hughes making a move.

For months and months, people have been saying that the Canadiens have what it takes to make a trade that could shake up the entire league.

Patience, patience, patience…

But at some point, everyone's patience has its limits. And I just hope that Kent Hughes doesn't panic into making a move… as has been the case with former general managers in Montreal.

I trust him because he's pulled off some big deals in the past. And man, am I curious to see what's next for the Canadiens.

In a nutshell

– These guys have swag.

Handsome guys Good-looking fellas #GoHabsGo https://t.co/VMMS4yvFHQ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

– I like it.

A.C. and C.C. in D.C. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/AeECcdNbwE — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

– Yeah.

They're relieved in Detroit, but…

https://t.co/CUlfIKs7vj — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) October 14, 2026

– It'll be up to the Habs to take advantage of this.