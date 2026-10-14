Don’t think this threesome will end easily

Even in 2026, the Canadiens' three-way goaltending rotation remains a recurring topic.

We thought we were done with it at the start of the season, but think again: Samuel Montembeault's injury has changed everything. It's changed everything because Jacob Fowler is the number one goaltender for now, and Jakub Dobes won't be sent down to Laval.

Monty had a good training camp, and Kent Hughes doesn't give up assets for nothing. So he's not likely to put him on waivers.

My take, then: this three-way situation is likely to continue.

According to Renaud Lavoie, it's “impossible” for Fowler to return to the minors.

A bold prediction? Watch his segment on JiC here https://t.co/zgR6RFLULA https://t.co/8Pbc7wlysq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2026

Tony Marinaro is convinced that the goalie is the one who will win a championship with the team.

Simon Boisvert has been saying pretty much the same thing for the past few years, too.

“Jacob Fowler will win the Stanley Cup with the Habs” – @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/sMrM5FOWp8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2026

As for Dobes, he obviously needs a big game tonight. He hasn't had the best start to the season, and he needs to prove he deserves the contract he just signed, which takes effect next July 1.

Otherwise, is a trade a possibility? In response to readers' questions on Mathias Brunet's LaPresse column, the journalist suggests that Monty or Dobes could be traded, but not Fowler—he's the goalie of the future.

He's having trouble putting a value on the Czech goaltender, but if the Habs receive a big offer for him, go for it!

The most likely scenario, however, remains Montembeault leaving.

But for now, he's injured. Stay tuned, then.

In a Nutshell

– Here's the difference between the 2024 Canadiens and the 2026 Canadiens.

Thought this was a very good explanation from #Caps' Spencer Carbery when asked by @glefrancoisLP what differences he sees from this year's #GoHabsGo as they look to build on last year's run to the Eastern Conference Final https://t.co/Q62iHrH1aq — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) October 14, 2026

– Josh Anderson scores the Habs' first goal on Prime.

JOSH ANDERSON! https://t.co/SJ16dslsxZ — RDS (@RDSca) October 15, 2026

– Note:

Dave Hakstol is coaching his final game as an Avalanche assistant tonight against the Stars. He'll be officially named Arizona State head coach tomorrow. ASU has two games this weekend in Boston against UMass Lowell. Brett McLean will succeed Hakstol. https://t.co/OH53ZxMz5W — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 15, 2026

– One to watch.

Frank Seravalli on Oilers NOW about Elias Pettersson: There are definitely some positive signs of life from Elias Pettersson, which are important to perhaps help boost his trade value again. Speaking of the new world we're living in, Pettersson at 11.6 looks a little different than he did before. So if he can get back to that 30–35-goal range—which I think he can—that'll open the door for him to exit stage left. – 10/13 #Canucks #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 14, 2026

– Oh, really?