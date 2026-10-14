Don’t think this threesome will end easily

Raphael Simard
Don’t think this threesome will end easily
Credit: Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images

Even in 2026, the Canadiens' three-way goaltending rotation remains a recurring topic.

We thought we were done with it at the start of the season, but think again: Samuel Montembeault's injury has changed everything. It's changed everything because Jacob Fowler is the number one goaltender for now, and Jakub Dobes won't be sent down to Laval.

Monty had a good training camp, and Kent Hughes doesn't give up assets for nothing. So he's not likely to put him on waivers.

My take, then: this three-way situation is likely to continue.

According to Renaud Lavoie, it's “impossible” for Fowler to return to the minors.

Tony Marinaro is convinced that the goalie is the one who will win a championship with the team.

Simon Boisvert has been saying pretty much the same thing for the past few years, too.

As for Dobes, he obviously needs a big game tonight. He hasn't had the best start to the season, and he needs to prove he deserves the contract he just signed, which takes effect next July 1.

Otherwise, is a trade a possibility? In response to readers' questions on Mathias Brunet's LaPresse column, the journalist suggests that Monty or Dobes could be traded, but not Fowler—he's the goalie of the future.

He's having trouble putting a value on the Czech goaltender, but if the Habs receive a big offer for him, go for it!

(Credit: LaPresse)

The most likely scenario, however, remains Montembeault leaving.

But for now, he's injured. Stay tuned, then.


In a Nutshell

– Here's the difference between the 2024 Canadiens and the 2026 Canadiens.

– Josh Anderson scores the Habs' first goal on Prime.

– Note:

– One to watch.

– Oh, really?

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