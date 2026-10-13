Top 3: Rasmus Dahlin Gets Injured Just Before Facing Montreal

Yesterday, on Canadian Thanksgiving, things were pretty quiet in the NHL.

Only three games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @BuffaloSabres, @Senators, and @mnwild all picked up wins on Canadian Thanksgiving. #NHLStats: https://t.co/PjcChnoraH https://t.co/2oTgIbmTZv — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 13, 2026

1. Rasmus Dahlin gets injured just before facing the Habs

Earlier in the day, the Panthers visited the Sabres. It was therefore a good opportunity to get a look at the Habs' next opponents.

Rasmus Dahlin gave his team the lead late in the first period with a slap shot.

A clapper from Rasmus Dahlin on the PP! ( : MSGSN) https://t.co/9HGMaafD2t — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 12, 2026

However, the captain suffered an injury and will miss the game against the Habs, as he won't be traveling with the team.

This is good news for Martin St-Louis's squad, as they won't have to face one of the NHL's best defensemen.

The Sabres still managed to beat the Panthers on Monday Details here https://t.co/qshMjJ3t9d https://t.co/UwKifZRSC6 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2026

For the Panthers, Brady Tkachuk finally recorded his first point with his new team.

It was a beautiful goal, by the way.

Brady Tkachuk picks up his first point with the Panthers on this goal by Sam Reinhart! https://t.co/si2m9fnQcC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2026

Florida still lost 5-3.

2. Senators: No Tkachuk, No Problem

For the Senators, not having Brady Tkachuk doesn't change a thing.

The team won again last night (4-1 against the Devils) and sits atop the Atlantic Division.

Linus Ullmark is playing some really good hockey.

He remains undefeated this season and boasts exceptional statistics.

Linus Ullmark last season: .891 save percentage and 2.73 GAA Linus Ullmark through 5 starts this season: .948 save percentage and 1.27 GAA It's early, but Ullmark looks like he's BACK in Vezina form https://t.co/7RCKnDO1Op — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 13, 2026

Tim Stutzle is also on fire.

In six games, he's racked up 10 points. Yesterday, he scored two.

Tim Stützle gets a piece of Thomas Chabot's point shot to extend the Sens' lead https://t.co/LcJXrjWyg3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2026

The Devils were booed at home.

Boos rain down in New Jersey as Devils fans show their frustration after two periods https://t.co/KcXECW9IfB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2026

3. Quinn Hughes is off to a blistering start

One might have wondered what kind of start to the season Quinn Hughes would have. After all, we know he wants to play with his brothers on the Devils, that he's open to the idea of re-signing with Minnesota, but he still doesn't have a contract.

In any case, whatever offer Bill Guerin makes, it will have to be more generous… Hughes is off to an excellent start to the season. In six games, he already has nine points. In the Wild's 4-2 victory over the Knights yesterday, he recorded two assists.

Quinn Hughes (0-2—2) helped the @mnwild build a 3-0 lead in the opening period and extended his season-opening point streak to six games in the process. #NHLStats: https://t.co/PjcChnoraH https://t.co/SFjzlrmcVh — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 13, 2026

Minnesota scored three of its four goals in the first period.

It was a strong start.

Big three-goal 1st period for the Wild https://t.co/Wihmenn5dB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2026

Nico Sturm of the Wild was hit in the head by a puck.

He did not finish the game.

Nico Sturm will not return to tonight's game, according to @mnwildPR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 13, 2026

Overtime

– Not a great afternoon for the goalies…

We're less than halfway through this matinee game and we've already seen a goaltending change for both teams https://t.co/bdPYbxYMHF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2026

– They don't like each other.

Zach Benson and Matthew Tkachuk going at it https://t.co/kaRJGNs7tl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 12, 2026

– Anthony Mantha stayed in the game, though.

Tempers flare after Anthony Mantha hits Nikolas Matinpalo into the boards. Mantha was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding on the play. https://t.co/vGAZFqGawR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2026

– The top scorers from yesterday's games.

– For the first time this year, all 32 teams are in action at the same time.