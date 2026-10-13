Top 3: Rasmus Dahlin Gets Injured Just Before Facing Montreal

Raphael Simard
Top 3: Rasmus Dahlin Gets Injured Just Before Facing Montreal
Credit: X

Yesterday, on Canadian Thanksgiving, things were pretty quiet in the NHL.

Only three games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Rasmus Dahlin gets injured just before facing the Habs

Earlier in the day, the Panthers visited the Sabres. It was therefore a good opportunity to get a look at the Habs' next opponents.

Rasmus Dahlin gave his team the lead late in the first period with a slap shot.

However, the captain suffered an injury and will miss the game against the Habs, as he won't be traveling with the team.

This is good news for Martin St-Louis's squad, as they won't have to face one of the NHL's best defensemen.

For the Panthers, Brady Tkachuk finally recorded his first point with his new team.

It was a beautiful goal, by the way.

Florida still lost 5-3.

2. Senators: No Tkachuk, No Problem

For the Senators, not having Brady Tkachuk doesn't change a thing.

The team won again last night (4-1 against the Devils) and sits atop the Atlantic Division.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Linus Ullmark is playing some really good hockey.

He remains undefeated this season and boasts exceptional statistics.

Tim Stutzle is also on fire.

In six games, he's racked up 10 points. Yesterday, he scored two.

The Devils were booed at home.

3. Quinn Hughes is off to a blistering start

One might have wondered what kind of start to the season Quinn Hughes would have. After all, we know he wants to play with his brothers on the Devils, that he's open to the idea of re-signing with Minnesota, but he still doesn't have a contract.

In any case, whatever offer Bill Guerin makes, it will have to be more generous… Hughes is off to an excellent start to the season. In six games, he already has nine points. In the Wild's 4-2 victory over the Knights yesterday, he recorded two assists.

Minnesota scored three of its four goals in the first period.

It was a strong start.

Nico Sturm of the Wild was hit in the head by a puck.

He did not finish the game.


Overtime

– Not a great afternoon for the goalies…

– They don't like each other.

– Anthony Mantha stayed in the game, though.

– The top scorers from yesterday's games.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– For the first time this year, all 32 teams are in action at the same time.

(Credit: Google)
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