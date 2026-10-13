The Mariners are set to interview Joe Espada

In 2026, the Houston Astros became the worst team in MLB history to make the playoffs, with a record of 81 wins and 81 losses. Sure, injuries threw a wrench in the works, but the fact remains that things weren't looking good in Houston this season.

In fact, under manager Joe Espada, the Astros have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons but haven't won a single playoff game.

It's therefore expected that this will be his swan song. Especially since the Seattle Mariners intend to interview Espada for their open managerial position, according to a source at MLB.com.

NEWS: The Mariners will meet with Joe Espada for their managerial vacancy, sources tell MLB.com. He's spent the past nine years with Houston—the organization they've been chasing throughout Jerry Dipoto's tenure. With @Feinsand and @brianmctaggart…https://t.co/iKq1ir69f9 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) October 13, 2026

It's worth noting that Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' president of baseball operations, told the media during his postseason press conference that an experienced manager wasn't a prerequisite, but that it would be preferable.

Espada's contract with the Astros is nearly up, set to expire at the end of November. To date, the Astros have not yet officially decided whether or not he will return in 2027, but if they allow him to interview with Seattle, it means the decision has already been made.

In recent months, rumors to that effect have been circulating in Houston, a club that is looking for a head of baseball operations.

It's still strange that the Astros would let their protégé interview with a rival in the American League West. If he were to get the job, he'd be managing against his former team—including a lineup of hitters and a pitching staff he knows very well—at least thirteen times per season.

This could give the Mariners a significant advantage over the Astros in head-to-head matchups, especially after the Astros experienced a downturn in 2026—following a 2025 season in which they came within six outs of reaching the franchise's first-ever World Series.

In any case, Espada has left Houston.

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