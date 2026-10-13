The Guardians set the tone in Game #1

After watching the Brewers take a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series, it's now the American League's turn.

The Rays hosted the Guardians on Monday night.

Right from the start, the Tampa Bay team wanted to show that it had what it takes to advance to the next level.

Junior Caminero (who else?) opened the scoring in the first inning.

Junior Caminero gives the Rays an early lead in Game 1! pic.twitter.com/wZzap2KJR4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2026

That same Caminero made it 2-0 when Jonny DeLuca drove him home with a single three batters later.

Those were the only two runs Guardians starter Foster Griffin allowed in four innings of work.

For a while, that's how it stayed. Drew Rasmussen was giving up hits but holding the line for the Rays.

But in the sixth, Chase DeLauter hit a home run off him. And in the seventh, Rasmussen gave up a home run to Patrick Bailey, who hits well in the playoffs.

It wasn't until late in the game that the runs really started to pile up. Nate Lowe helped his team add two runs (making it 4-2) with a single.

A home run by Cedric Mullins made it 4-3, but the Guardians put the game out of reach in the ninth. Jose Ramirez made it 5-3 with a single.

José Ramírez drives in another for the Guardians in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/TXj9CNWGbk — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2026

Cleveland has really added the right pieces this season, as Jo Adell made it 7-3 with a double. The game was out of reach for Tampa Bay.

The Guardians' 14 hits set the tone: this won't be a walk in the park. The visitors lead 1-0. The next game will take place tonight.

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