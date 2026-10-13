The Enclos: The Brewers’ MVP in the playoffs

Yesterday, the Brewers beat the Dodgers. And even though starting pitcher Logan Henderson wasn't perfect, his bullpen came to his rescue.

In fact, the guys pitched five perfect innings out of the bullpen. That's never been done by a bullpen in the playoffs.

The Brewers' bullpen threw 5 perfect innings . That's the most innings by a team's bullpen—all perfect—in a single game in postseason history https://t.co/KKLIXfDt2l — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 13, 2026

But it's worth noting that this isn't the first time the Brewers' bullpen has come through since the start of the playoffs.

In fact, since the start of the postseason, things have been going particularly well for the Brewers' relievers.

How well?

To the point where the bullpen has allowed just one earned run in 28.2 innings pitched. The Yankees, who have pitched 13 fewer innings out of the bullpen, are tied with them.

As you can see, aside from the Padres, no other team with at least 16 innings pitched in the playoffs comes close to Milwaukee.

And even the Padres—who faced the Brewers in the playoffs and are known for having a crazy bullpen—didn't do any better.

MLB

Seven pitchers (including Dustin May, who was used out of the bullpen yesterday) have been utilized by Pat Murphy since the beginning of October.

And the strategy is working really well.

MLB

Obviously, what's ahead won't be easy. They still need six more wins, including two against the Dodgers.

Right now, they don't seem like much, but don't count out the Dodgers' hitters making a comeback just yet.

But if the Brewers' starters and hitters keep playing like this, they know they can count on their relievers.

Because yes, the bullpen is the Brewers' MVP right now. Even more so than William Contreras, in my opinion.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.