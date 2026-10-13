Now it’s Pierre LeBrun’s turn to weigh in on Dylan Larkin and the Canadiens

Dylan Larkin… and the Montreal Canadiens.

We've seen those words appear together in the same sentence quite often over the past few days. The topic is generating a lot of buzz, and it's entertaining on many levels.

Even though Jeff Petry's wife could hurt the Habs' chances of landing the former Red Wings captain in Detroit…

Here's a clue as to why Dylan Larkin's wife isn't keen on the idea of moving to Quebec → https://t.co/aE6m0EY8f2 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 13, 2026

Almost all NHL insiders have weighed in on the story in recent days, and today it was Pierre LeBrun's turn to comment on Dylan Larkin and the Canadiens.

What did he say?

Basically, LeBrun pointed out (in an RDS segment) that the Canadiens aren't on the list of teams Larkin would like to play for… for now. He (too) hasn't ruled out the possibility that this could change at some point if the situation in Detroit continues to drag on.

Across the NHL with @PierreVLeBrun | Our hockey insider discusses NHL news with @AlexTourignyRDS. Has the love shown by Canadiens fans for Dylan Larkin changed anything? Who will replace Igor Shesterkin in New York? Bruce Cassidy is keeping busy in his advisory role with Hockey Canada.

https://t.co/EX3qGfAJOv — RDS (@RDSca) October 13, 2026

The fact that people are talking about it is interesting. They always say there's no smoke without fire, and every time we've heard about Larkin recently, it's been in connection with the Canadiens.

The more we talk about it…

We all know the situation by heart: the Canadiens need a player who can play in the top six, and Larkin has everything it takes to help the Montreal club. Adding him to the offensive lineup would be a game-changer, too.

But…

On the flip side, we have to (re)ask ourselves this: Does the Habs really want to bring in a guy who wore the C on his jersey and asked to leave?

The player in question was excluded from the leadership group in Detroit—a group of guys who meet every week to discuss team matters. And that, too, speaks volumes…

Larkin Excluded from Another Leadership Group https://t.co/VWYD7rAefr — RDS (@RDSca) October 13, 2026

At this point, we can only wait and see how this situation unfolds in the coming days and weeks.

But I'm eager to see how this situation plays out. And I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that way…

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the read.

Milwaukee will be tough to beat. https://t.co/872soWGxGL https://t.co/2FjlMTA4Ae — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 13, 2026

– Well done.

LOÏC KWEMIII! Another week, another honor for our No. 9! After scoring his 15th goal of the season and continuing to lead the CPL in scoring, Loïc Kwemi earns another well-deserved spot on the Team of the Week! https://t.co/pnVPKputB6 — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) October 13, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The Lions' third captain will be announced during the season opener on October 16! Who do you think it will be? Get your tickets now https://t.co/WqsCQXVdTn https://t.co/lDUITcA7o3 — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 13, 2026

– A Stars player on waivers.