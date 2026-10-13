MLB in Brief: Andrew McCutchen in the News | David Ross and the Mariners
Andrew McCutchen on the Radio
He will serve as a postseason analyst.
Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is joining SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio as a postseason analyst.
The 2013 NL MVP and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner will appear every Wednesday and Thursday on “Power Alley” through the World Series and will make his debut tomorrow at 10… pic.twitter.com/azJgeWigaz
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2026
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