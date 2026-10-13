MLB in Brief: Andrew McCutchen in the News | David Ross and the Mariners

It's been a long year for Nathaniel Lowe. He lost his mom in March; he still hasn't come to terms with it. He's lived in a dozen Airbnbs. He fought for a spot on the roster. He got traded.

So, that defining moment in Game 1 felt pretty good. “What else can you ask for?”https://t.co/pDPNkTrCnb

— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 13, 2026