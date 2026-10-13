“Dylan Larkin wants to play for the Canadiens”

The Dylan Larkin saga continues to be the talk of Montreal. Recently, it was reported that the friendship between Julie Petry and Kenzy Larkin could complicate Dylan Larkin's potential move to the Canadiens.

But now new information has emerged that's adding fuel to the fire.

According to Renaud Lavoie on Dans le vestiaire avec Nicolas St-Pierre, Dylan Larkin does indeed want to play for the Canadiens. The problem, then, doesn't seem to stem from the player himself, but rather from certain people extremely close to him.

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The reporter explained that members of his inner circle are reportedly reluctant to cross the border to settle in Canada.

Without naming anyone, it's hard not to think of his wife, Kenzy Larkin. This is obviously just speculation, but when talking about such a close inner circle, it's a strong possibility that comes to mind.

Especially since reports about his friendship with Julie Petry seem to point in that direction.

It's still a rather unusual situation. We're talking about a player who apparently would like to wear the Habs' uniform, but whose future could depend on considerations that go far beyond hockey.

Let's not forget that last Saturday night, Montreal fans gave him quite a welcome at the Bell Centre, chanting “We want Larkin.”

It was a gesture that clearly made an impression on him.

Lavoie also pointed out that Larkin had responded remarkably to this welcome, describing Montreal as a place where playing hockey is on a whole other level.

However, there is another factor to consider in this matter.

Michael Hage, in particular, could become a key piece in a potential trade between the Canadiens and the Red Wings.

The young Habs prospect is currently playing at the University of Michigan, located near Detroit. Should he be traded to the Red Wings, he wouldn't have to completely change his environment.

Hage is the first name that comes to mind if the Canadiens were to make a trade, but there's no guarantee he'll be traded. If Kent Hughes truly wants to acquire Larkin, he'll likely have to sacrifice a top prospect.

It remains to be seen whether Dylan Larkin's inner circle—and possibly his wife—would be willing to change their minds.

In a nutshell

– A nice gesture.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night at @XMobileArena. https://t.co/RsU7pbzMCz — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 13, 2026

– Wow!

HOME SWEET HOME Take a tour of the brand-new locker room with us https://t.co/r6RtIh3w2Z — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 13, 2026

– Absolutely.

“I don't think there's anything left to prove.” Connor McDavid is set to play in his 800th game tonight, and @SportsnetSpec joined @EJHradek_NHL to discuss his brilliance! : #NHLTNFirstShift weekdays at 4 PM ET on NHL Network https://t.co/tK6NTGvStS — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 13, 2026

– Interesting.