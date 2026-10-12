The CH’s offer for Larkin, Pugachyov struggles, and Michkov raises concerns in Philadelphia

Last week, Frank Seravalli revisited the Canadiens' offer to the Blue Jackets for Kirill Marchenko. The insider noted that, according to his sources, Kent Hughes was prepared to offer five assets to the Blue Jackets in exchange for the Russian player.

The talk was of two forwards and a defenseman—all currently playing in the NHL—plus a first-round pick and a conditional pick that could become a first-round pick.

In reality, it's widely agreed that this is a pretty massive offer. We don't know who the players in question are, but three NHL players and two high draft picks is quite something.

And on that note, it's interesting to note that Seravalli, at Frankly Hockey, revisited that offer in the context of rumors sending Dylan Larkin to Montreal.

And according to him, the Habs' offer for Larkin could be even more generous than the one they made for Marchenko.

Frank Seravalli on Frankly Hockey about the #Habs & Larkin: “I think back to the package that Montreal offered for Kirill Marchenko. […] So, a five-piece package that was offered for Marchenko—knowing how Larkin would solve their problems—they might be more open to making this deal even more attractive to make it work. And I think they're aggressive and would aggressively pursue making that happen.” – 10/12 #GoHabsGo #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 13, 2026

If Larkin were to solve a more pressing problem in Montreal (the sacrosanct second-line center position), management might be more inclined to pay a hefty price to acquire him. And that's why Seravalli sees the Habs being very aggressive in this matter.

But of course, Larkin still has to want to come to Montreal, you know.

Gleb Pugachyov Is Struggling

In the last draft, the Canadiens selected Gleb Pugachyov in the first round. The club fell in love with the big Russian winger's aggressive style on the ice.

His main appeal, as we know, is his physical play. But right now, his offensive production is a cause for concern.

Pugachyov, who is currently playing in the MHL (the Russian equivalent of the AHL), has recorded just one point in seven games since the start of the season. That's not great, to put it mildly.

Glep NHL ready: 1 point in 7 MHL games — _ (@Tiekv1004) October 10, 2026

It's worth noting that Pugachyov missed time due to a concussion last month, which likely didn't help him find his rhythm. Still, we'd like to see more from a player who was touted by management as being close enough to be ready to play in the NHL.

We'll see if things eventually fall into place.

Matvei Michkov Causes Concern in Philadelphia

Last month, there was a wave of optimism in Philadelphia surrounding Matvei Michkov. Michkov, who really stepped up his game this summer, looked like a player poised for a big season.

Except that after seven games, it's clear Michkov isn't having a great season. The Russian has just two points (two goals) in seven games… and his ice time (he played only 12:54 last night) isn't exactly impressive.

And we've noticed that he recently “cleaned out” his Instagram account. That's worth what it's worth, of course… but it doesn't help calm the storm surrounding him.

Matvei Michkov has deleted or hidden all his Instagram posts. It's his right to privacy, but this could be a non-issue. Maybe he wants to focus even more intensely on the season. Michkov is very competitive and wants to win—https://t.co/B0goAA8GW4 — Jamey Baskow (@JameyBaskow) October 12, 2026

It's worth noting that Michkov isn't the only one struggling in Philadelphia: it's been a particularly miserable start to the season for just about everyone on the Flyers.

But Michkov, for a thousand and one reasons, will always be a player who draws attention. And everything happening with him right now only raises more questions about him.

In a Nutshell

– Leo Carlsson gives Lane Hutson a shout-out.

Leo Carlsson ranks his top 5 NHL players under 23 years old: “(For #3), Lane Hutson is unreal. So hard to play against. He'll skate around you and defend really well.” https://t.co/F0b8adGJXx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 12, 2026

– I love that!

A great press conference this morning! Watch it here

https://t.co/S50gwkmsFR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2026

– Quinn Hughes is on fire.