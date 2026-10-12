The Brewers Beat Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers

Last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were in Milwaukee to face the Brewers in the first game of the National League Championship Series.

Early on, in a pitching duel between Jacob Misiorowski and Tarik Skubal, it became clear that the Brewers' starter didn't have as much control as the Brewers had hoped.

He wasn't bad, but getting three outs per inning—against a powerhouse team—wasn't going to be easy.

So the Dodgers took advantage. In the second inning, Shohei Ohtani scored on a single by Andy Pages. The bases were loaded, but the damage was limited.

Andy Pages drives in Shohei Ohtani for the first run of the NLCS! (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/04rCGlsWU6 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 12, 2026

A few innings later, the Brewers began to crack the Dodgers' left-handed pitcher's shell. And it was Brice Turang who sparked the rally.

In front of the Brewers' fans, he tied the game with a single swing in the fourth.

The Brewers didn't stop there. In the fifth inning, Luis Lara singled off Tarik Skubal. Garrett Mitchell capitalized on the opportunity.

The result? The Brewers took the lead with a small ball play.

Luis Lara puts the Brewers in front! pic.twitter.com/lnqy8CgOYT — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2026

Skubal thus gave up two runs in just five innings of work. Misio, meanwhile, exited after 4.1 innings and nearly 100 pitches.

So it wasn't quite THE pitching duel we were expecting, even though neither pitcher was bad.

Milwaukee ultimately won 2-1. This means that, unlike last year, the Brewers won't be swept.

Game #2 will take place at 5 p.m. this afternoon. Logan Henderson and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for Milwaukee and L.A., respectively.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.