More bad news for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing yet another problem with their running game.

Will Shipley reportedly suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, this injury could force the young running back to miss several weeks of action.

This latest setback complicates matters for Philadelphia, which is already dealing with several key absences among its running backs. The team may therefore have to adjust its offensive plans as the upcoming NFL games approach.

Shipley's injury is particularly concerning, as he had been given a key opportunity to make his mark due to the absences of his teammates. His availability for upcoming games therefore remains a key factor to watch.

A Running Game Weakened by Injuries

Prior to this game in London, Saquon Barkley was sidelined with a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby is on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery for an abdominal muscle injury.

With both players out, Will Shipley was selected to start the game against the Jaguars. The running back managed to score his first touchdown before leaving the field toward the end of the first quarter due to a foot injury.

After he left, Dameon Pierce took over the running game, while Carson Steele was used as a backup.

The offensive statistics highlight the challenges faced by Philadelphia. In this 19–17 loss to Jacksonville, the Eagles totaled just 22 rushing yards on 18 attempts, averaging 1.2 yards per carry.

Pierce finished with 14 yards on 11 carries. Shipley gained six yards on five carries, while quarterback Jalen Hurts added two yards on two carries.

The Eagles need to find solutions before their next game

Philadelphia will need to quickly find solutions to improve its running game and compensate for the numerous absences on its roster.

The Eagles will host the Carolina Panthers, who have a 2-2 record, in Week 6 of the season.

The progress of Will Shipley's injury will be crucial to the team's preparation for this matchup. Until he potentially returns, the team will have to rely on the resources at its disposal to maintain offensive balance and prevent injuries from further compromising its performance.

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