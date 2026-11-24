The Green Bay Packers will finally be able to count on their star defensive player.

Micah Parsons is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday when the Packers face the Los Angeles Rams, according to RDS. The defensive lineman, who was recovering from knee surgery, received the green light from doctors on Monday.

Nearly a year out

Parsons tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in Week 15 of last season during a game against the Denver Broncos. He returned to practice on November 4, as we reported at the time.

If he plays, expect the coaches to closely monitor his playing time, and he likely won't participate in every defensive play.

A Timely Return

The former Dallas Cowboys player led the Packers last season with 12.5 quarterback sacks in just 14 games, according to RDS.

His return comes at a crucial time. Despite a 6-4 record, the Packers sit in last place in the NFC North, behind the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears (8-2), as well as the Minnesota Vikings (7-3). Green Bay had suffered a 30-10 loss to the Vikings in its last game before its bye week.

The Packers also witnessed an emotional return by Kirk Cousins to Lambeau Field earlier this month.

The game between the Packers and the Rams will be played on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The full schedule is available on the Packers' website.

With information from RDS.

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