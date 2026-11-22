Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Football Forever, Metcalf was ejected from the game after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One of them was reportedly issued for a gesture directed at Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean's face, which allegedly struck him in the eyes.

A short day for the wide receiver

At the time of his ejection, Metcalf had caught only one pass, for a gain of two yards.

Under NFL rules, two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the same game automatically result in a player's ejection. The league may now review the incident, and a fine is a possibility.

Metcalf's ejection came during a close game at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Steelers were trying to end a long winless streak. As we noted on Saturday, the Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965.

This matchup was also one of the games to watch this Sunday in the NFL.

To track the standings, visit the official NFL website.

With information from Football Forever.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.