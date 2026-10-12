Connor Hellebuyck: No choice but to come back to Winnipeg… and piss everyone off?

Connor Hellebuyck's situation in Winnipeg is taking on enormous proportions.

He decided not to report to his team's training camp and has been suspended (without pay) ever since.

And now, the Jets find themselves in a strange situation… because the team can't seem to find a partner to dance with when it comes to a trade.

According to Elliotte Friedman, this means the goaltender may have no choice but to return to action with the Jets… even if that won't satisfy anyone. The fans, the Jets players, management: everyone views this situation negatively, and that's only natural.

When a guy doesn't want to play for your team, it's hard to swallow. Especially given that the Jets did everything they could to make him happy… by offering him a $59.9 million contract a little over three years ago (on October 9, 2023).

Happy Canadian Thanksgiving Monday Morning 32 Thoughts: news, information, & analysis podcast. Links to your preferred platform here: https://t.co/QQ7ZWkZg3e Have a great holiday — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 12, 2026

At some point, it's true that the goalie won't have a choice: he'll have to get back in the game if he wants to collect his paycheck.

Because at $8.5 million a year… it's expensive to sulk the way he's doing right now.

The problem is that no one in the Jets organization wants him right now. David Pagnotta (Hello Hockey) echoed Friedman's sentiment, saying there are people within the Jets who don't even want to see him return to play in Winnipeg.

This whole situation is starting to get problematic…

David Pagnotta: Re: Connor Hellebuyck's potential return/Jets: There are a lot of people within that organization who don't want him to come back and want this matter resolved – Hello Hockey (10/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 12, 2026

It's worth noting that with Igor Shesterkin's injury, there might have been some obvious connections to be made between Hellebuyck and the Rangers—who are off to a surprising start to the season.

But Elliotte Friedman has ruled out that scenario because the Rangers are happy with Igor, even though he'll have to sit out the rest of the season.

And that makes me wonder which team might want Connor Hellebuyck… because all avenues seem to be closed to him right now.

In a nutshell

– Sick.

Davis Alexander has reached the 5,000-yard passing mark in a single season for the first time in his career! https://t.co/Yf8E5ftEt7 — RDS (@RDSca) October 12, 2026

– Hello, Ivan.

Ivan Demidov with his Habs teammates at the Habs team photo day https://t.co/f2WgIUoYRm — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 12, 2026

– Oh…

The Canadiens play Buffalo in Montreal tomorrow. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 12, 2026

– Absolutely.