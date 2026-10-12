Cole Caufield’s new G-Wagon is incredible

We often see NHL players buying new cars.

We remember that when Jonathan Huberdeau was traded from the Florida Panthers to the Calgary Flames, he had to part with his luxury cars. They weren't really meant to be driven in Calgary.

When players earn several million dollars a season, it's normal to see them buying luxury cars or sports cars (like Lamborghinis).

Others opt instead for big trucks, and that's exactly what Cole Caufield did just recently.

The small forward for the Habs treated himself to a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a large luxury SUV. Caufield's is all black.

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It really is a beauty.

It's safe to say this isn't the kind of vehicle you see in every driveway in Quebec. With a base price of $200,000 and fully loaded versions that can cost nearly $400,000, it's more of a dream car (one I dream of myself, hehe).

It certainly won't go unnoticed in Montreal. Especially given its size. This vehicle weighs about 5,500 pounds. That's a little heavier than Caufield.

And it's perfect that #13 chose a truck like this. It's ideal for Montreal winters.

We all know how hellish Quebec roads can be in winter.

Caufield will certainly be well-equipped to brave the storms with this vehicle, which has excellent winter capabilities.

He'll be able to help out his teammates if they need a ride or if their car isn't very winter-ready.

In a Nutshell

– Chris MacFarland had Struble on his radar for quite some time.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about Struble to Nashville: “Someone sent me a note saying that Chris MacFarland has liked Struble for some time, going back to when Chris was still working for Colorado.” 10/12 #Preds #GoHabsGo #NHL https://t.co/J2iuBPcHAv — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 12, 2026

– Who would do better?

We asked the Habs players to draw a fleur-de-lys for Soirée Québécoise We asked the Habs to draw a fleur-de-lys for Soirée Québécoise #GoHabsGo https://t.co/F1QsefJWZE — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 12, 2026

– Dahlin won't play against the Montreal Canadiens.

Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day, Lindy Ruff says. He won't travel to Montreal. — Heather Engel (@engelheather) October 12, 2026

– He's had an incredible season.

Davis Alexander makes history with the Alouettes! https://t.co/sASO7nPFu5 — RDS (@RDSca) October 12, 2026

– Must-read.