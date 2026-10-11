Two giant-sized defenders could soon be changing teams

The hockey season has barely begun, but that doesn't mean teams aren't active in the trade market to improve their rosters.

Other clubs might also try to turn things around by making a coaching change.

Here are the latest rumors from across the NHL.

Rasmus Ristolainen Could Leave Philadelphia

The Flyers are off to a disappointing start to the season, as the team is still winless in seven games (0-5-2).

The Flyers are officially off to the WORST start to a season in franchise history, going winless (0-5-2) in their first 7 games Philly has now scored 1 goal or fewer in 5 of their 7 games so far and has been outscored 28-8 overall… https://t.co/crn1jHlovw — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 12, 2026

If things don't turn around soon, Philadelphia could quickly find itself in seller's territory, well before the trade deadline.

According to Frank Seravalli, who discussed the situation in an article on casino.org, one player who could be offered to other teams is Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Flyers reportedly have no intention of offering a contract extension to the 6-foot-4, 208-pound defenseman, and he could serve as trade bait.

Several teams looking for a sturdy right-handed defenseman might be interested in Ristolainen, even though he is often injured.

Several Teams Interested in Simon Edvinsson

My colleague Raphael Simard mentioned this last week; Simon Edvinsson has reportedly asked the Red Wings to trade him.

Things aren't going well in Detroit, as several players seem eager to jump ship.

According to David Pagnotta, who was a guest on the Hello Hockey podcast, the Red Wings are currently in negotiations with several teams to trade the young defenseman, with no fewer than six teams interested in him, including the Flyers.

Another colleague, Vincent Larue, also recently mentioned the Bruins and the Hurricanes as teams in the running to acquire him.

Detroit could very well get a great return if multiple teams are competing for Edvinsson.

Some coaches' jobs could be on the line

Although the season is still young, some teams are off to a rough start and may try to shake things up by making changes behind the bench.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Flames coach Ryan Huska could soon be shown the door.

The Alberta team has suffered five regulation-time losses in five games so far this season.

However, I think people were expecting a tough season in Calgary, and I believe we should look at the teams that have been underperforming since the start of the campaign.

I'm thinking in particular of Rick Tocchet in Philadelphia (0-5-2), whom I mentioned earlier, or Todd McLellan in Detroit, who has just one win in five games (1-3-1).

In a Nutshell

– Six in six.

A sixth goal in six games for Aho! https://t.co/wb9qruF8dX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2026

– A goal on his birthday.

LAFFY SCORES ONE ON HIS BIRTHDAY!! Lankinen has now allowed 27 goals this season; the next closest (Dustin Wolf) has 16https://t.co/saFOddGZYs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2026

– Today's results.

The @SeattleKraken, @NYRangers, and @Canes all secured wins to wrap up the weekend. #NHLStats: https://t.co/YQci9CDDQm https://t.co/74SUCrqETV — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 12, 2026

– A solid shot.

BRICE TURANG GOES YARD TO TIE THE GAME https://t.co/j4UHtZu3sX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 12, 2026

– The Brewers take the lead.