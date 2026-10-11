Top 5: Gavin McKenna and the Leafs Shine Against the Avalanche

Only four teams weren't in action yesterday on a big Saturday for hockey in the National Hockey League, with 14 games on the schedule.

Aside from the Montreal Canadiens' game, there were plenty of goals and highlights.

Here's a recap.

1. The Maple Leafs Are Impressive

Toronto is off to a strong start this season, and that really showed last night as the Leafs defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6–3.

It was a huge regular-season win for the Leafs against one of the NHL's top teams.

The big names stood out: William Nylander with five points and Auston Matthews with four, while Gavin McKenna also shone with a strong performance despite recording just one assist in the game.

MCKENNA TO NYLANDER! Get used to hearing that : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/qAjIlD26Mn https://t.co/kaTaoVp938 — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

A DEFENSIVE PLAY BY MCKENNA LEADS TO A MATTHEWS GOAL ON THE OTHER END https://t.co/QWw0Y9icKz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 11, 2026

For once, there seems to be a great vibe with the Leafs, with Nylander and Matthews firmly established among the top 5 scorers in the NHL.

2. Hat trick for Brandon Hagel

Here's a player who remains incredibly consistent season after season, consistently ranking among the Tampa Bay Lightning's best players and scoring goals in droves.

Last night, in the Lightning's 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders, Hagel scored a hat trick, including the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining—a blow that really stung the Islanders.

BRANDON HAGEL HAT TRICK ALERT He scored two goals, 21 seconds apart https://t.co/OyRxVeLiPA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2026

In short, Hagel continues to be an impressive player.

In the loss, Matthew Schaefer made a beautiful play that led to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal.

FIRST OF THE SEASON FOR MATTHEW SCHAEFER!! https://t.co/1Kr2y9MASO — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

3. Tyler Seguin's first goal in nearly a year

Tyler Seguin hadn't played a hockey game since December 2 prior to this season, and he hadn't found the back of the net since November 15.

Well, last night, Seguin finally got to savor the feeling of finding the back of the net again, as he scored the Dallas Stars' only goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TYLER SEGUIN!! TIE GAME!! That's his first goal since November 15, 2025! https://t.co/GwDXGNKMEN — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

You can see the relief and excitement in his reaction.

4. Kirill Kaprizov Shines for the Wild

Another hat trick we saw last night was by Kirill Kaprizov, who led the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Kaprizov recorded three goals and an assist in the game, proving once again that he is the Wild's best player.

The complete Kirill Kaprizov hat trick! https://t.co/P12hdkouGo — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

5. Alex Formenton Scores First NHL Goal Since the Scandal

Formenton's signing with Edmonton made big headlines, as several petitions and criticisms were directed at the Oilers.

Formenton was one of the players implicated in the Team Canada Junior gang rape scandal, so his return to the NHL wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms.

Well, yesterday, he scored his first goal since returning to the NHL.

Formenton's first as an Oiler #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/yvXiCcFiyS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 10, 2026

And let's just say that sparked a reaction.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: three games.