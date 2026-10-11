The Montreal Goalie Controversy: Chapter #157

The Montreal Canadiens have always had a goaltending controversy on their team, except during Carey Price's tenure.

Whether it was José Théodore frustrated at losing his starting spot to Price, the Halak/Price dilemma, the Montembeault/Allen/Primeau three-way competition, or, more recently, the Dobes/Montembeault debate, Montreal knows this all too well.

We've been through several goalie controversies, and now yet another one is on the horizon—and it's no small one.

Indeed, with his recent recall, a second consecutive start, and a flawless performance, Jacob Fowler has just taken the lead in the race for the starting goaltender role in Montreal.

It took just four or five games for the Dobes-Montembeault duo—established after training camp—to already be broken up and completely turned upside down.

This is an even more rapid turnaround than last season, when—as we recall—Montembeault was the starter at the beginning of the season, only to be quietly demoted to the backup role and ultimately to the bench during the playoffs.

But despite the controversy that's already looming—and is even unfolding right now—Jakub Dobes jumped higher than anyone else on the bench after Fowler's shutout, which speaks to a very healthy level of competition among the goalies.

Good night, Montreal #GoHabsGo https://t.co/RmugcbDOFk — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 11, 2026

They understand the ins and outs and the challenges of their profession, and are happy for each other despite everything, as we saw last season, when Jakub and Jacob seemed to develop great chemistry and a strong friendship.

So this is a healthy rivalry between the two guys, and it's actually Samuel Montembeault who must be truly frustrated to have gotten injured just as he was about to get a chance to redeem himself after his disastrous season.

It's a shame for the Quebec native, but at the same time, we can't help but be happy to see the Habs' goalie of the future shine like that at his first opportunity of the season.

Fowler has the potential to be the Habs' starting goalie for a long time, and he proved it last night with his record-breaking performance.

In short, it's off to another season of goaltending shakeups, as there have already been a few in a very short time so far in this 2026–2027 campaign.

Let's see who will be in net on Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Buffalo Sabres, their division rivals.

In a Nutshell

– That's a good one.

@maxvanhoutte Larkin doesn't want to play in Canada, but would he be willing to play in an independent Quebec!? — Josh Python (@LostJoshPython) October 11, 2026

– Grant McCagg hated the fans' chants.

Was this a Lark? I found this embarrassing, TBH:

#GoHabsGo FULL PODCAST HERE:

https://t.co/9rItttFUiL https://t.co/J11w6RcEhf — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 11, 2026

– Which winless team surprises you the most?

Calgary, LA, and Philly are still looking for their first win of the season. Who do you think will get their first win first? https://t.co/tWe78fbH9D — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2026

– Very cool!

Claude Julien sets a new league record in front of Carey Price! The former Habs' great (who is the brother-in-law of former Hab and ZSC defenseman Yannick Weber) was in attendance in Zurich when Julien's ZSC Lions won their 10th straight game to start the season. The last three games went into overtime, so under the 3-point system, ZSC is “only” at .900. So Claude can smile in French, English, and Swiss German. — Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) October 11, 2026

– Messi, true to form.