The Montreal Goalie Controversy: Chapter #157

Mathis Therrien
The Montreal Goalie Controversy: Chapter #157
Credit: Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have always had a goaltending controversy on their team, except during Carey Price's tenure.

Whether it was José Théodore frustrated at losing his starting spot to Price, the Halak/Price dilemma, the Montembeault/Allen/Primeau three-way competition, or, more recently, the Dobes/Montembeault debate, Montreal knows this all too well.

We've been through several goalie controversies, and now yet another one is on the horizon—and it's no small one.

Indeed, with his recent recall, a second consecutive start, and a flawless performance, Jacob Fowler has just taken the lead in the race for the starting goaltender role in Montreal.

It took just four or five games for the Dobes-Montembeault duo—established after training camp—to already be broken up and completely turned upside down.

This is an even more rapid turnaround than last season, when—as we recall—Montembeault was the starter at the beginning of the season, only to be quietly demoted to the backup role and ultimately to the bench during the playoffs.

But despite the controversy that's already looming—and is even unfolding right now—Jakub Dobes jumped higher than anyone else on the bench after Fowler's shutout, which speaks to a very healthy level of competition among the goalies.

They understand the ins and outs and the challenges of their profession, and are happy for each other despite everything, as we saw last season, when Jakub and Jacob seemed to develop great chemistry and a strong friendship.

So this is a healthy rivalry between the two guys, and it's actually Samuel Montembeault who must be truly frustrated to have gotten injured just as he was about to get a chance to redeem himself after his disastrous season.

It's a shame for the Quebec native, but at the same time, we can't help but be happy to see the Habs' goalie of the future shine like that at his first opportunity of the season.

Fowler has the potential to be the Habs' starting goalie for a long time, and he proved it last night with his record-breaking performance.

In short, it's off to another season of goaltending shakeups, as there have already been a few in a very short time so far in this 2026–2027 campaign.

Let's see who will be in net on Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Buffalo Sabres, their division rivals.


In a Nutshell

– That's a good one.

– Grant McCagg hated the fans' chants.

– Which winless team surprises you the most?

– Very cool!

– Messi, true to form.

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