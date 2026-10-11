Jayden Struble: More than 19 minutes of playing time

Most Montreal Canadiens fans were happy to see the team acquire a second-round pick in exchange for Jayden Struble.

There wasn't really a spot for him in Montreal, and Arber Xhekaj can offer pretty much the same thing—but better (though with a bit more disciplinary issues).

In short, he never really had the chance to play significant minutes with the Habs, except when there were injuries on the blue line.

Yesterday, Struble played his first game with his new team, the Nashville Predators.

Let's just say he already seems to have earned the trust of his new head coach, Andrew Brunette, who gave him over 19 minutes of ice time.

#Preds defenseman Jayden Struble recorded six hits and two blocked shots in 19:12 of ice time in his Nashville debut. Head Coach Andrew Brunette: “I thought ‘Strubes' was really effective with his feet; his physicality and his gap control really helped us here tonight.” https://t.co/FP53ZtVd9U — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) October 11, 2026

In addition to his heavy ice time, Struble blocked two shots and delivered six hits.

Andrew Brunette had high praise for his new defenseman:

“I think Struble was very effective thanks to his skating and physicality. He really helped the team with his gap control tonight.”

The defenseman also led his team yesterday in several statistical categories, including defensive plays (blocked passes and shots, hits, and stick checks).

Jayden Struble's Predators debut… ► Ice time: 19:07

► Defensive plays at 5-on-5 (blocked passes, blocked shots, stick checks, body checks): 12 (led the team)

► xGF% at 5-on-5: 52.9

► Loose-puck recoveries at 5-on-5: 18 (led the team)

► Defensive-zone denials at 5-on-5: 4 (led the team) — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 11, 2026

Struble may have found his niche in Nashville. He has the chance to prove himself, and that's great for him.

The last time Struble played at least 19 minutes in a game was on April 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle were injured.

In the Canadiens' last game, when Struble was still a member of the Montreal organization, he was left out of the lineup. Young Adam Engstrom took his place in the lineup.

So he went from the stands to 19 minutes of ice time—a nice improvement.

Clearly, there was no future for Struble in Montreal with Engstrom playing well and David Reinbacher pushing from below.

Good for him if he can get his chance in Nashville.

In a Nutshell

– Blackhawks fans must be looking forward to his return to action.

Sounds like Connor Bedard has been cleared for some contact in practice, but isn't fully cleared yet. https://t.co/t7CKtsr1SD — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) October 11, 2026

– Well.

New Jersey's Evan Rodrigues has been fined $5,000—the maximum allowed under the CBA—for high-sticking Vancouver's Marco Rossi. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 11, 2026

– What a move.

We're still reeling from this move by Fish https://t.co/lClHwPnwRH — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 11, 2026

– Must-read.

The battle of the small markets. https://t.co/gtkLGeD83B https://t.co/Tj3fymi7eR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 11, 2026

– What a spectacular save.