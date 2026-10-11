David Reinbacher has been playing well since Jayden Struble left

With Jayden Struble's departure to Nashville, the Canadiens have opened up a spot on their blue line.

This is an opportunity for the team's young defensemen, particularly David Reinbacher, who—despite an excellent training camp with the Habs—was sent back to Laval.

The Rocket played two road games over the weekend, and it was a good chance for the young defenseman to showcase his skills to ensure he's first in line for a call-up if a Habs defenseman were to get injured—or perhaps even force the big club's hand.

Reinbacher continued his strong start to the season by helping his team win both road games.

The blue-line prospect finished the weekend with one assist and a +2 rating.

So far this season, Reinbacher has recorded two assists and maintains a +3 rating in four games.

Although his offensive output isn't impressive—it's not his job to put up points—the defenseman has done well by being solid in his zone and ensuring strong breakout plays for his team.

Reinbacher also made a great entry into the zone today that led to Luke Mittelstadt's goal, which opened the scoring for the Rocket.

#Rocket Luke Mittelstadt scores for a second straight day to tie the game against the #WolfPack. He's up to 6 points in his last 3 games. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey #GoHabsGo https://t.co/XHSbT1fm3T — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) October 11, 2026

The Austrian forms a very strong defensive pairing with Mittelstadt, who surprised many during the Habs' most recent training camp.

Mittelstadt is also off to an excellent start to the season with two goals and five assists so far, in addition to a +2 plus/minus rating.

Mittelstadt notably recorded one goal and two assists today, along with five shots on goal.

Luke Mittelstadt has been really impressive in his first few games in the AHL this season. Two goals and four assists for six points in three games and one period. He and David Reinbacher have been racking up ice time lately and building chemistry game by game. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 11, 2026

Having a reliable defenseman like Reinbacher by his side seems to be helping the American defenseman stand out offensively and rack up points.

This is also good preparation for Reinbacher, who is expected to play a similar role with the Habs, possibly alongside Lane Hutson.

Laurent Dauphin also had a big weekend with one goal and six assists to help his team win both games.

Dauph makes it 4-1

Dauph makes it 4-1 https://t.co/DFbrmdPlRF — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 11, 2026

As my colleague Mathis Therrien explained yesterday, even though the Canadiens cleared some space on the blue line by trading Struble, the club could find itself in a similar dilemma with Adam Engstrom and Reinbacher.

However, this is a good problem for the Habs, who could end up with a valuable trade chip to bring in reinforcements.

In Brief

– A strong start for the Sens.

Five reasons the Senators are off to their best start in 12 years

https://t.co/is2IOnag06 — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 11, 2026

– Ovy's first goal of the season.

FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON FOR THE GR8! https://t.co/MyWzIeDfqf — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

– What a pass by Cole Hutson.

What a pass by Cole Hutson, and Jordan Kyrou scores his first goal with the Capitals! https://t.co/UGRkGThV4g — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 11, 2026

– MLB in brief.

He's still talking about the city. https://t.co/cQq33QjR6r https://t.co/BZ6G1xHy2L — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 11, 2026

– Hat trick for Brendan Brisson.