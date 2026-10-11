David Reinbacher has been playing well since Jayden Struble left

Jonathan Di Gregorio
David Reinbacher has been playing well since Jayden Struble left
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Jayden Struble's departure to Nashville, the Canadiens have opened up a spot on their blue line.

This is an opportunity for the team's young defensemen, particularly David Reinbacher, who—despite an excellent training camp with the Habs—was sent back to Laval.

The Rocket played two road games over the weekend, and it was a good chance for the young defenseman to showcase his skills to ensure he's first in line for a call-up if a Habs defenseman were to get injured—or perhaps even force the big club's hand.

Reinbacher continued his strong start to the season by helping his team win both road games.

The blue-line prospect finished the weekend with one assist and a +2 rating.

So far this season, Reinbacher has recorded two assists and maintains a +3 rating in four games.

Although his offensive output isn't impressive—it's not his job to put up points—the defenseman has done well by being solid in his zone and ensuring strong breakout plays for his team.

Reinbacher also made a great entry into the zone today that led to Luke Mittelstadt's goal, which opened the scoring for the Rocket.

The Austrian forms a very strong defensive pairing with Mittelstadt, who surprised many during the Habs' most recent training camp.

Mittelstadt is also off to an excellent start to the season with two goals and five assists so far, in addition to a +2 plus/minus rating.

Mittelstadt notably recorded one goal and two assists today, along with five shots on goal.

Having a reliable defenseman like Reinbacher by his side seems to be helping the American defenseman stand out offensively and rack up points.

This is also good preparation for Reinbacher, who is expected to play a similar role with the Habs, possibly alongside Lane Hutson.

Laurent Dauphin also had a big weekend with one goal and six assists to help his team win both games.

As my colleague Mathis Therrien explained yesterday, even though the Canadiens cleared some space on the blue line by trading Struble, the club could find itself in a similar dilemma with Adam Engstrom and Reinbacher.

However, this is a good problem for the Habs, who could end up with a valuable trade chip to bring in reinforcements.


In Brief

– A strong start for the Sens.

– Ovy's first goal of the season.

– What a pass by Cole Hutson.

– MLB in brief.

– Hat trick for Brendan Brisson.

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