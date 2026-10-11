Chants for Dylan Larkin: “I found it embarrassing”

Michaël Petit
Chants for Dylan Larkin: “I found it embarrassing”
Credit: Capture d'écran | NHL.com

Last night, right from the start of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings, several fans in attendance chanted “We Want Larkin” loud and clear.

It's pretty special, but we know how Habs fans can be when they've got their minds set on something. 

The idea was to convince the American to add the Habs to his list, but let's be honest—I don't think it made much of a difference.

That said, Grant McCagg strongly disagreed with this chant.

According to the former Habs scout, he found the chant “embarrassing.”

As McCagg points out, how must Alex Newhook have felt hearing that? Clearly, he'd be the biggest loser if Larkin were ever acquired.

But, at the end of the day, I don't see how that would have changed anything.

The guy didn't want to come to Canada in the first place; he's not going to change his mind just because fans chanted his name from the stands.

It shows that the fans are passionate, but, in my opinion, the reluctance to play in Canada goes beyond Larkin's decision alone. His family must also have a say in the matter. After seeing how Connor Hellebuyck and his family were treated in Winnipeg after requesting a trade, that certainly didn't help the cause.

In any case, if you have to twist a player's arm to convince him to come, it might be better not to acquire him at all. Either you want to play in Montreal, or you don't.

Given the culture within the Montreal organization, I don't think he'd be an ideal addition. On paper, he'd be an excellent second-line center, but beyond that, it wouldn't be worth taking any risks.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– Things aren't going very well for these young players.

– Worth a read.

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