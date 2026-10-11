Chants for Dylan Larkin: “I found it embarrassing”

Last night, right from the start of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings, several fans in attendance chanted “We Want Larkin” loud and clear.

It's pretty special, but we know how Habs fans can be when they've got their minds set on something.

The idea was to convince the American to add the Habs to his list, but let's be honest—I don't think it made much of a difference.

That said, Grant McCagg strongly disagreed with this chant.

According to the former Habs scout, he found the chant “embarrassing.”

Was this a joke? I found this embarrassing, TBH:

#GoHabsGo FULL PODCAST HERE:

https://t.co/9rItttFUiL https://t.co/J11w6RcEhf — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 11, 2026

As McCagg points out, how must Alex Newhook have felt hearing that? Clearly, he'd be the biggest loser if Larkin were ever acquired.

But, at the end of the day, I don't see how that would have changed anything.

The guy didn't want to come to Canada in the first place; he's not going to change his mind just because fans chanted his name from the stands.

It shows that the fans are passionate, but, in my opinion, the reluctance to play in Canada goes beyond Larkin's decision alone. His family must also have a say in the matter. After seeing how Connor Hellebuyck and his family were treated in Winnipeg after requesting a trade, that certainly didn't help the cause.

In any case, if you have to twist a player's arm to convince him to come, it might be better not to acquire him at all. Either you want to play in Montreal, or you don't.

Given the culture within the Montreal organization, I don't think he'd be an ideal addition. On paper, he'd be an excellent second-line center, but beyond that, it wouldn't be worth taking any risks.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding Simon Edvinsson/Red Wings: I'm under the impression he still hasn't changed his mind at this point; his preference is still a trade, but… it's [the Red Wings'] preference to sign him; they haven't given up hope – Saturday Headlines (10/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 11, 2026

– Things aren't going very well for these young players.

How are 19-year-old CHLers doing in the AHL? Caleb Desnoyers, Brady Martin, and Braeden Cootes have combined for 4 goals and 8 points in 10 games so far this season. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) October 11, 2026

– Worth a read.