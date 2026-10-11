A Perfect Performance: Jacob Fowler Set a Franchise Record

The Montreal Canadiens once again didn't play their best game last night against the Detroit Red Wings, but at least they managed to come away with the win without allowing a single goal.

Jacob Fowler was flawless in net for the Habs, stopping all 30 shots from the Detroit Red Wings and shutting the door on all six of the Wings' shootout attempts.

If there's one person who didn't let the Dylan Larkin situation distract him, it's Jacob Fowler.

In fact, the 21-year-old goaltender's performance was so flawless that he set a franchise record for the Montreal Canadiens.

In fact, Fowler became the first goaltender in the Habs' history to record a shutout without allowing a goal in a shootout.

I just received confirmation from the National Hockey League: Jacob Fowler is the first goaltender in Canadiens history to record a shutout without allowing a goal in a shootout. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 11, 2026

This is quite an achievement for the young man, who, of course, was cheered during his First Star of the Game interview.

Jacob Fowler is the first goalie in Canadiens history to record a shutout in regulation, overtime, and the shootout in a single game. He's 21 and just set a record for a 116-year-old franchise :') https://t.co/vzDcot9oNW — Sam Dickinson's Beauty Pill Dealer (@mintymack) October 11, 2026

Fowler was brilliant throughout the game, stopping numerous quality scoring chances by the Red Wings without flinching and without seeming rattled.

Yesterday's two points are entirely thanks to Fowler, who carried his team to victory even though they failed to score a single (good) goal in 65 minutes of play.

In short, it's clear that Fowler's performance has put him in a very strong position moving forward, especially since he had already earned his coach's trust for a second straight game.

The Habs' #32 is currently ahead of Jakub Dobes, and as long as he doesn't have a bad game, Fowler should be in net.

He's the one who gives the Canadiens the best chance to win games right now.

In a Nutshell

– So frustrating.

For Philippe Eullaffroy, the loss in Toronto came down to managing emotions: too many players went back on the press instead of staying compact. Down 1-0 in stoppage time, would you rather defend deep or keep pressing?

@MaximeTruman#CFMTL #MLS https://t.co/ylTTs056lt — KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) October 11, 2026

– He's on fire!

THAT'S BACK-TO-BACK RACE WINS FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN https://t.co/t7eT0s6Mll — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2026

– Here are the top 10.