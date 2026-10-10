Jose Ramirez and Gavin Williams Send the Guardians to the Final Four

Tonight, the Cleveland Guardians hosted the Chicago White Sox. What was at stake? A spot in the championship series.

Remember, the Rays are waiting for the winner of the series, which begins Monday.

The Guardians had a strong pitcher on the mound, and it showed. Gavin Williams struck out no fewer than 12 batters in 5.2 innings of work.

That's really good, let's be clear. He really stepped up, even though he was a bit generous with his pitch count, throwing 94 pitches in less than six innings.

Sean Burke (five innings) wasn't bad for the White Sox. But he was the one who gave up the first two runs of the game.

In the fourth inning, Jose Ramirez (who else, honestly?) hit a two-run homer off a pitch that couldn't have been any lower.

HOW DID HE HIT THAT OUT?! pic.twitter.com/Y5avlRIUc9 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2026

It was lucky for the home team that Ramirez hit that home run because, in fact, there were several innings that were tied at 2-0.

And that's ultimately how it ended. The Guardians recorded no fewer than 20 strikeouts in the game. #Wow

That means the White Sox's fairy tale—they've been excellent this season—comes to an end tonight.

This ensures that, in both leagues, the teams that avoided the wild-card games have made it to the Division Series.

So that's it for the Division Series. Starting tomorrow, the National League series kicks off with a matchup between Los Angeles and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Who do you think will go all the way?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.