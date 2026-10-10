Dylan Larkin isn’t opposed to the idea of playing in Montreal

CH fans are very well-informed.

They know that Dylan Larkin is likely to become a Canadiens player.

So they're going all out to bring him to the city.

Unsurprisingly, chants of “We want Larkin” can be heard at the Bell Centre. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 10, 2026

“We want Larkin” chants were heard, and during warm-ups, applause rang out when he was the last to leave the ice.

The Canadiens are also sending subtle messages, hehe.

The Canadiens will play with 11 forwards tonight to show Dylan Larkin that he literally has a spot on the team. @DLCoulisses — Raphael Simard (@raphael_simard_) October 10, 2026

The problem isn't convincing the center, but convincing his family, apparently.

Renaud Lavoie confirmed to TVA Sports that the American isn't opposed to the idea of playing in Montreal, but that he's taking his time considering his options.

Hopefully tonight's game will change his mind.

Update

Oliver Kapanen and Samuel Montembeault are officially on the injured reserve list. #MakeRoomForLarkin