Dylan Larkin isn’t opposed to the idea of playing in Montreal

Raphael Simard
Dylan Larkin isn’t opposed to the idea of playing in Montreal
Credit: X

CH fans are very well-informed.

They know that Dylan Larkin is likely to become a Canadiens player.

So they're going all out to bring him to the city.

“We want Larkin” chants were heard, and during warm-ups, applause rang out when he was the last to leave the ice.

The Canadiens are also sending subtle messages, hehe.

The problem isn't convincing the center, but convincing his family, apparently.

Renaud Lavoie confirmed to TVA Sports that the American isn't opposed to the idea of playing in Montreal, but that he's taking his time considering his options.

Hopefully tonight's game will change his mind.


Update

Oliver Kapanen and Samuel Montembeault are officially on the injured reserve list. #MakeRoomForLarkin

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