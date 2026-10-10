CH fans give Dylan Larkin a warm welcome

The Canadiens hosted the Wings tonight.

It was a great opportunity to see Dylan Larkin, who was heavily linked to the Habs over the summer.

Maybe the American doesn't want to come to Montreal, but the feeling isn't mutual among the fans, who gave him a warm welcome during warm-ups. I'm sure that will continue throughout the game.

And some cheers for Larkin as he gets off the ice after warm-ups #GoHabsGo https://t.co/hrua47P6XG — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 10, 2026

Did he intentionally leave the ice last? Maybe so. If he's not going to get booed by his fans, he might as well get the ovations somewhere else, hehe.

If he doesn't want to play in Canada, I doubt a standing ovation will change his mind, but still, it's worth a try, right? Our fans are the best, no doubt about it.

We know the Habs and the Wings had reportedly reached a deal this summer; it was the player who derailed the negotiations.

In two games, the former Wings captain has tallied two points, including one goal. He asked to be traded, was stripped of his captaincy, and was booed by his own fans: his time in Detroit is coming to an end—that much is certain.

Now the question is: where will he go? Florida, Minnesota, Vegas, Montreal…? He's expanded the list of teams he'd like to be traded to—now there are 10. As of the latest reports, the Habs are still not on that list.

In a Nutshell

– Two of the teams at the top of Larkin's list.

It took Matt Boldy just 53 seconds to put the @mnwild on the board! https://t.co/dkV8GXXPJs — NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2026

– The three players involved in that goal are continuing their excellent start to the season.

Podzilla #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/KSxmkWfpVy — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 10, 2026

– Too bad.

The Supra were leading 2–1 with just a few seconds left in stoppage time. But the scenario we've seen so often in professional men's soccer in Quebec happened again: a goal in stoppage time. A draw that felt like a loss for the Supra. https://t.co/a68Rwbong3 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2026

– Good retort.

Ahead of facing his former team, Darnell Nurse had some unfinished business with Oilers reporter Mark Spector Safe to say he kept receipts (h/t @sjhockeynow) https://t.co/Q8tCJjHvSB — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 10, 2026

– Michael Hage arrives on a scooter.