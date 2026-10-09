Dylan Larkin in Montreal: There’s a Real Chance He’ll Change His Mind

The Canadiens are looking to bolster their offense with a second-line center. Dylan Larkin is a candidate.

As my colleague Maxime Truman noted in a recent article, the Canadiens had reached an agreement with the Red Wings to acquire the center in recent months.

But the American turned them down.

The more time passes, the more we wonder what will happen with him. Will one of his preferred teams manage to secure his services? Who knows.

But what will happen if the season progresses and he isn't traded?

On that note, Renaud Lavoie (on BPM Sports) said that the plan to bring Larkin to Montreal isn't dead yet. There's a real chance he'll change his mind.

The reporter added that the player has nothing against the Montreal Canadiens—quite the opposite.

Since the Red Wings will be in town tomorrow night, Lavoie suggests that cheering for the Red Wings player could help steer him in the right direction. I imagine the Habs are glad he got the message out on the air.

Boos, on the other hand, could really hurt the team's chances.

The player's entourage is reportedly reluctant to see Larkin traded to the Canadiens. So showing him some love tomorrow could help the Canadiens' case.

Especially considering what he's going through in Detroit.

I recently wrote an article suggesting that if Larkin didn't change his mind in the coming weeks, he might not be the right fit for the Canadiens.

Being booed in Detroit was a step in that direction. And if he gets a standing ovation tomorrow night, that will be another step in that direction.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard 💪 We're recapping the last few days and setting the stage for the championship series ⚾️ https://t.co/BAPwf0ThBV — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 9, 2026

– Heads up, everyone.

👊 FC Supra has a big game tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Stade Boréale in the race for the CPL playoffs! ⚽️ Why not come check it out? @DLCoulisses is giving away a pair of tickets! 🎟️🎟️ Entering is easy: just tag the person you'd bring to the game if you're chosen! 👇 Good luck to everyone! 🤞 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 9, 2026

– Wow.

They're still in the running. https://t.co/FFQCftPpPL https://t.co/y7m1dAg3XZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 9, 2026

– Indeed.