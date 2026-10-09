Alex Cora with the Yankees: Crazy Enough to Be True?

Will Aaron Boone keep his job?

Despite another Yankees elimination—which makes the team's current streak without a World Series title the longest in franchise history—the question remains.

But… everyone is asking it even though they know the answer. Brian Cashman will likely get a contract extension, and he'll probably stick with his manager.

We talked about it last night on the Passion MLB podcast: it's the most likely scenario, even if a change would be good.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard We look back at the last few days and set the stage for the division series https://t.co/BAPwf0ThBV — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 9, 2026

Manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman have people backing them within the organization, and that should be enough to stick with the same formula.

But is it possible, despite everything, that the Yankees might make a bold move?

The Cubs have shown us that a major-league team can be satisfied with its manager but still fire him to hire THE big name on the market. #CraigCounsell #DavidRoss

On that note, Jon Heyman (NY Post) said the Yankees might be one of the only teams capable of changing Alex Cora's mind, as he has chosen not to work in 2027.

Alex Cora told the Phillies he is taking 2027 off, but one person who knows Cora speculated that if any team could possibly lure him back, it might be the Yankees, according to @JonHeyman (https://t.co/9EefPfuXhP) pic.twitter.com/pdNvja0u20 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 8, 2026

We can all agree that seeing the former Red Sox manager make the move to the Big Apple would be quite something. It would be chaotic in Boston.

Cora has decided to take 2027 off to spend time with his family. He turned down the opportunity to manage the Phillies, a team led by his friend Dave Dombrowski.

Could the challenge of the Bronx—a team that has the pieces to win but needs to shift its culture a bit—be that appealing to him, as one of his close associates believes?

And if so, will the Yankees actually consider him?

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