A concerning injury for Shesterkin: too bad Montembeault is injured as well

Raphael Simard
A concerning injury for Shesterkin: too bad Montembeault is injured as well
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The Rangers are in Washington tonight, and it's not necessarily the spectacular plays that are grabbing the spotlight in this game.

Yes, Alexis Lafrenière has continued his strong start to the season, but Igor Shesterkin went down with an injury.

The injury looks serious…

At first glance, it was his right leg that took the brunt of the impact, and when he left the ice, he was unable to put any weight on it.

It's possibly a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)…

If so, he's likely to miss the rest of the season. It's a shame that Samuel Montembeault is also injured. Why? Because the Rangers could have been an ideal trade partner. With Shesterkin out for an extended period, they might have been interested in Monty.

And with prices seeming high on the market, Kent Hughes could have taken advantage of that.

But Monty is out for several days, and perhaps eventually Chris Drury might take an interest in Montembeault—though he might have found an alternative before Monty returns to action.

That's why the Quebec native's injury is a shame. For the player, yes—he had a good training camp—but especially for the Habs.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– Oh, really?

– And how did those stories end up…

– Frank Nazar suspended for two games.

– Listen to this.

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