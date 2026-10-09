A concerning injury for Shesterkin: too bad Montembeault is injured as well

The Rangers are in Washington tonight, and it's not necessarily the spectacular plays that are grabbing the spotlight in this game.

Yes, Alexis Lafrenière has continued his strong start to the season, but Igor Shesterkin went down with an injury.

The injury looks serious…

Igor Shesterkin went down with a leg injury and had to be carried off the ice without putting weight on his right leg Hope he's okay https://t.co/uDg7SAZ3c8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2026

At first glance, it was his right leg that took the brunt of the impact, and when he left the ice, he was unable to put any weight on it.

It's possibly a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)…

If so, he's likely to miss the rest of the season. It's a shame that Samuel Montembeault is also injured. Why? Because the Rangers could have been an ideal trade partner. With Shesterkin out for an extended period, they might have been interested in Monty.

And with prices seeming high on the market, Kent Hughes could have taken advantage of that.

A second-round pick could turn out to be a Lane Hutson… or a Struble → https://t.co/icHkba8vzU — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 9, 2026

But Monty is out for several days, and perhaps eventually Chris Drury might take an interest in Montembeault—though he might have found an alternative before Monty returns to action.

That's why the Quebec native's injury is a shame. For the player, yes—he had a good training camp—but especially for the Habs.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

Samuel Montembeault's redemption tour has been postponed. As @EricEngels writes, after working so hard to earn this opportunity, now the goalie must dust off the pickaxes again just to grind his way back up to the surface. https://t.co/UPbCHksz24 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2026

– Oh, really?

Time Out | “Many would like Martin St-Louis to speak up more often” https://t.co/bctIAvSjE3 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 9, 2026

– And how did those stories end up…

Elliotte Friedman: Steve Yzerman, when he was the GM, and anyone who…negotiated with the Red Wings knows this…he thought the money for the young players was too much too quickly; he negotiated hard with Seider; Raymond; Larkin; Edvinsson – 32 Thoughts (10/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 10, 2026

– Frank Nazar suspended for two games.

Chicago's Frank Nazar has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head against the NY Islanders' Bo Horvat. https://t.co/2NbknT4yX8 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 10, 2026

– Listen to this.