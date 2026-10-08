Tyson Philpot Has His Sights Set on a CFL Record

Tyson Philpot's 2026 season is already historic, but the Montreal Alouettes wide receiver could still add another major achievement to his impressive record.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Tyson Philpot is in an excellent position to challenge a record currently held by Allen Pitts.

The 26-year-old just had an outstanding performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In the Alouettes' 37–10 victory, he caught 11 passes for 207 yards, directly contributing to his team's success. This performance also earned him the CFL Player of the Week award. (Journal de Québec

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At the end of that game, Tyson Philpot had 1,735 receiving yards since the start of the season. He thus set a new record for a Canadian receiver in CFL history. He also brought his total to 119 receptions, setting a new franchise record for the Alouettes in the process. (CFL⁠

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Tyson Philpot's next goal is particularly ambitious. The all-time single-season receiving yards record is held by Allen Pitts, who racked up 2,036 yards with the Calgary Stampeders in 1994.

Averaging more than 115 yards per game this season, Tyson Philpot could finish the campaign with around 2,082 yards if he maintains his current pace. Such a performance would make him the new CFL record holder. (Journal de Québec

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The feat would be all the more remarkable given that only three players have surpassed the 2,000-yard receiving mark in league history. Terry Greer and Derrell Mitchell are the other two players to have achieved this feat.

On the Alouettes' side, Philpot is also on the verge of breaking another major record. He currently ranks fourth in the Montreal franchise's history for receiving yards, but could quickly surpass several of the club's former stars.

Having already rewritten several pages of the record books this season, Tyson Philpot could therefore end the year with yet another historic record to his name.

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