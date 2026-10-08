Ronald Acuña Jr. removes his Braves photos from Instagram

Things aren't going well for Ronald Acuña Jr.

For one of the first times in his Major League career, the Atlanta Braves star faced the wrath of Braves fans, who booed him at home.

Why? Because his performance in the playoffs has been terrible—especially against Los Angeles, which eliminated Atlanta last night.

He told the media that he understood where the criticism was coming from and that his performances hadn't been good. But he seemed emotional, appearing on the verge of tears in front of the cameras.

A teary-eyed Ronald Acuña Jr. said fans were well within their right to boo. “I didn't do anything.” (Via: @Justin_FOX5) pic.twitter.com/sFLhMR0gyW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

He didn't want to blame his knee for his poor performances and is taking the loss on himself. He did what a leader is supposed to do.

But what happened next?

He went on Instagram to remove all content related to the Braves. Both the photos and any mention of Braves players: almost nothing is left.

That's a clear sign of distancing himself on social media.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s profile picture on Instagram now reads “disconnected.” He's also cleared his account of all Braves content. pic.twitter.com/KXT52HTaxM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

Several fans have commented on his latest photo to show him support and ask him to stay and lead the team.

But one might wonder if the damage has already been done.

Acuña Jr. is two years away from free agency, as the Braves hold two contract options they can exercise for $17 million each. We don't expect him to sign a contract extension anytime soon.

But if the situation is worse than it seems, perhaps Alex Anthopoulos will be tempted to trade him to another team. And perhaps the player will ask him to do so.

Ronald Acuña Jr., booed at home in a brutal NLDS, is left with big questions and heavy emotions. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/4Vpw4Gd0Dr — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 8, 2026

People are increasingly wondering if his days in the city are numbered, especially since he also criticized a former Braves coach on his podcast—without naming names.

The situation seems really tense right now.

Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke to @Ken_Rosenthal and @Jesus_Cano88 about the podcast clip that went viral. It wasn't about who you thought. More @TheAthleticMLB https://t.co/t13zaELuad — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) October 8, 2026

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