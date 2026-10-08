Medical Updates on Samuel Montembeault and Oliver Kapanen

Currently, the Canadiens have four regulars on the injured list.

Ivan Demidov, as you know, didn't play in yesterday's game, and the Habs have announced he'll be out for two to four weeks. Kaiden Guhle, meanwhile, is nearing a return and has been skating with the rest of the team for the past few days. He still needs some time.

But what about the other two?

Samuel Montembeault underwent tests yesterday and will meet with the doctors tonight. So we don't expect the Habs to make any announcements today.

But he'll likely have more answers tonight.

Samuel Montembeault was evaluated by medical staff and will see team doctors tonight, after which the #Habs will have a better idea of how long he'll be sidelined. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 8, 2026

You can imagine that the topic of Monty—which is heartbreaking considering everything he's been through to get close to a fresh start with the Canadiens—is generating a lot of talk.

Cole Caufield, for example, admitted that it was hard to see a guy who's worked so hard to earn his spot on the team get injured like that.

Caufield on seeing Montembeault go down yesterday: “It was tough. Nobody really knew what happened, and I'm still not too sure… when you think about how hard he's worked and what he's had to overcome over the last few months, you never want to see anyone go down…” #Habs — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 8, 2026

And what about Oliver Kapanen?

According to Anthony Martineau, the player who hasn't skated in two days isn't seriously injured. It's just that the Canadiens are being extra cautious.

Info: Things can obviously change very quickly, but I'm told that Oliver Kapanen's sudden absence from practice isn't related to a potential trade or a significantly worsened injury. It's a case where both the player AND the team realized that being cautious and patient would pay off more than rushing things. Kapanen is therefore still being evaluated on a daily basis. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 8, 2026

If that's all there is to it, so much the better. After all, the Canadiens don't exactly need their second-line center—who could stabilize the team's defensive play—to be more seriously injured than expected.

After all, right now, the Habs need the stability he can provide—even if he isn't a long-term top-6 center.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of goalies: Jacob Fowler's strong play in Laval didn't surprise the Habs.

#Habs MSL on Jacob Fowler's strong play in Laval after being disappointed he was sent down after camp: “It's nothing we don't already know, so I wouldn't say I'm impressed—I already know his track record and the way he carries himself. Fowler wants to be a dominant player in the #NHL…” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 8, 2026

– Read more.

“I think if you compare it to last year—and let's say we had the exact same start—I think there's a different mood in here. Like today, everyone in here was a little grumpy.” On the Canadiens trying to live up to their own standards: https://t.co/CGIbLRibQk — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 8, 2026

– Stay tuned.