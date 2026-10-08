Medical Updates on Samuel Montembeault and Oliver Kapanen

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Medical Updates on Samuel Montembeault and Oliver Kapanen
Credit: Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

Currently, the Canadiens have four regulars on the injured list.

Ivan Demidov, as you know, didn't play in yesterday's game, and the Habs have announced he'll be out for two to four weeks. Kaiden Guhle, meanwhile, is nearing a return and has been skating with the rest of the team for the past few days. He still needs some time.

But what about the other two?

Samuel Montembeault underwent tests yesterday and will meet with the doctors tonight. So we don't expect the Habs to make any announcements today.

But he'll likely have more answers tonight.

You can imagine that the topic of Monty—which is heartbreaking considering everything he's been through to get close to a fresh start with the Canadiens—is generating a lot of talk.

Cole Caufield, for example, admitted that it was hard to see a guy who's worked so hard to earn his spot on the team get injured like that.

And what about Oliver Kapanen?

According to Anthony Martineau, the player who hasn't skated in two days isn't seriously injured. It's just that the Canadiens are being extra cautious.

If that's all there is to it, so much the better. After all, the Canadiens don't exactly need their second-line center—who could stabilize the team's defensive play—to be more seriously injured than expected.

After all, right now, the Habs need the stability he can provide—even if he isn't a long-term top-6 center.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of goalies: Jacob Fowler's strong play in Laval didn't surprise the Habs.

– Read more.

– Stay tuned.

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