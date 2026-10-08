Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to return to the Yankees

The New York Yankees were swept in just three games by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. That means we've likely just witnessed Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s final game in a Yankees uniform.

And as might be expected, his potentially final postgame interview as a member of the Yankees was chaotic.

In fact, when a reporter asked Chisholm Jr. why the Yankees hadn't managed to beat the Rays, his response consisted of just three words.

No comment.

Then, when the next question came—asking how he felt upon learning he was benched for that game—he cut the reporter off.

No comment.

The conversation then turned to the boos directed at him that could be heard throughout Yankee Stadium.

It's just confusing because it's the playoffs and we're trying to win games. So, you're booing a guy who's actually playing, trying to help the team win. And I'm hearing boos instead of cheers—you know what I mean? But it didn't bother me. Because, like I said, I've seen Aaron Judge get booed here, too. Who am I? He's a three-time MVP.

Did I just detect a hint of humility from Jazz Chisholm Jr.? We've seen it all.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked about not being in the lineup for ALDS Game 3: “No comment, next” pic.twitter.com/Oa3ZOsPOvi — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

In fact, despite the boos, the 28-year-old seemed relaxed after his team's elimination and hopes to be back in New York next year.

I really hope to come back. This is where I want to be. I grew up as a Yankees fan, coming from the Bahamas, watching Derek Jeter and his guys every day. I've loved my time here. I've had some great years with the Yankees. To think it might end here is tough, but that's part of the job.

It's doubtful, however, that the Yankees' front office feels the same way.

PMLB

Just like Vladdy last year.

“The Yankees lose!” Junior Caminero's having a blast pic.twitter.com/xo9vX4F54U — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 8, 2026

Aaron Judge on what the Yankees need to do.

Aaron Judge: “We're the Yankees. I feel like they [the front office] should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we've got holes, if it's finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you've got to go out there and get it.” (Via: @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/ywdi8Ul30H — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

He needs to step up.

How Shohei Ohtani feels might be the most pressing question for the Los Angeles Dodgers' championship aspirations, writes @ByMcCullough. Even when Ohtani looks his most vulnerable, he's still capable of magic. The Dodgers will continue to believe that, for as long as they… — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 8, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.