Grey Cup Playoffs: The schedule has been announced, and the Alouettes have already sold 15,000 tickets

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced the key dates leading up to the 113th Grey Cup, with the championship game set for November 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

The remaining teams will have to navigate two playoff rounds before they can compete for the prestigious Canadian football trophy.

The playoffs will begin on Saturday, October 31, with the divisional semifinals. Toronto will kick off the Eastern Semifinal at 1:00 p.m. (ET), followed by the Western Semifinal at 4:30 p.m. (ET). This schedule will allow football fans to enjoy the playoffs while still having time to participate in Halloween celebrations.

A week later, the four remaining teams will compete for a spot in the Grey Cup. The Eastern Final will take place in Montreal on Saturday, November 7, at 3:00 p.m. (ET), while the Western Final will be played on the same day at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Calgary Takes Center Stage for the 113th Grey Cup

On Sunday, November 15, the two winning teams will face off in Calgary for the championship game. Kickoff for the 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for 6 p.m. (ET), which is 5 p.m. in Calgary.

The event's entertainment lineup also promises several musical performances. Riley Green will headline the Bud Light halftime show. Sarah McLachlan will perform the Canadian national anthem, while Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo will take part in the pregame show. The James Barker Band will also be on hand for the SiriusXM kickoff show.

Fans across the country can watch the Grey Cup on RDS, TSN, CTV, and Crave. The game will also be available to international viewers on CFL+, the CFL's live streaming platform.

Playoff Schedule:

October 31: Eastern Semifinal, 1:00 p.m. ET

October 31: Western Semifinal, 4:30 p.m. ET

November 7: Eastern Final, 3:00 p.m. ET

November 7: Western Final, 6:30 p.m. ET

November 15: 113th Grey Cup, 6:00 p.m. ET

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