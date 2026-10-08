Cole Caufield confirms it: one day, he’ll be asking for a lot more money

There's a great article on The Athletic (via reporter Mark Lazerus) this morning.

What's it about? It's related to the fact that salaries have risen in the NHL and that young players are making significantly more money than players who've been established in the league for years.

It's a topic that's generating a lot of buzz.

In the article from The Athletic, several players who fall into the category of those earning less than they could have were asked about the issue.

For most players, the standard response is: “I make a good salary, and I have nothing to complain about.”

But in the section on the Canadiens (who have a crazy salary structure, as you know), we saw Cole Caufield make a statement that was a bit… different, let's say.

After saying that the “team-first” culture was strong, he added this:

“There's going to be a time to cash in coming up.” – Cole Caufield

He added that right now, for his teammates, these are surely the five or six most important years of their careers, based on what they're building. The priority is to win—and to do so with this group.

That's going to make everything even better, he adds.

But we can all agree that the subtext—which isn't exactly hidden between the lines—is that Caufield's next contract won't be one where he signs for less than he's worth.

The American will want to cash in in 2031, when his contract expires.

When I see comments like Caufield's, I tell myself that Kent Hughes had better hurry up and bring in reinforcements to take advantage of the team's current window of opportunity.

Do you think the current second line is up to the task? Is the defense worthy of a Stanley Cup contender?

I also think that if Hughes takes a hard line in negotiations four or five years from now (which is typical of him—he sets his price and isn't willing to budge much) and Caufield wants more money, it could end badly.

Especially if a team in a market where the U.S. national anthem is respected were to come calling…

In a Nutshell

– Great news.

– Phew.

– Brad Marchand reportedly avoided the worst. [RDS]

– Note to self.

* Olympic Park estimates that the Olympic Stadium roof will be ready by spring 2028. The interior: to be determined

.* Discussions with the #CFMTL are “fairly advanced

.”* Alouettes? “No major discussions with other teams at the moment,” says François Dumontier — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) October 8, 2026

– Dan Milstein is no longer Vladimir Tarasenko's agent.

UFA winger Vladimir Tarasenko and agent Dan Milstein parted ways late summer. Not sure if Tarasenko, who has had several agents over the past 4–5 years, has representation at the moment. His 23 goals last season lead all current UFAs still on the market. He's skating in Florida with players like Laine and Nikishin… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 8, 2026

– Macklin Celebrini back tonight?

Officially a game-time decision vs. STL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 8, 2026

– Well done.