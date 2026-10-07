Tony Marinaro picked up Kirby Dach… and for good reason

I was watching the game last night, and at one point, I just had to step away.

I let out a “damn it” while talking about Kirby Dach: I'm fed up.

And I know I'm not the only one.

Two days ago, my colleague Maxime Truman published an article saying that enough was enough with the Dach experiment. And even though Max was right as early as Monday morning, we still saw Kirby play in yesterday's game on the team's second line with Ivan Demidov out.

Yeah, but that's because the Habs want to put him in the spotlight…

Enough. Let's stop thinking this strategy works… because the exact opposite happened last night. Dach didn't look like a guy who wanted to be there, and that's what's so frustrating when you watch him play.

On his show today, Tony Marinaro took aim at #77. And with good reason… because we've reached the point where it just doesn't make sense anymore.

Tony's had enough! #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel https://t.co/1buxGvFoCo — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 7, 2026

Yesterday, during the player introductions, we even heard boos directed at Kirby… which shows just how many people have lost patience with him.

Because we know what we're in for when we watch him play: once in a while, we'll tell ourselves he's talented and has everything it takes to succeed.

But most of the time, we look each other straight in the eye and admit that he's frankly useless… and that it's a shame because he has the size and skills to be an effective player on the ice.

Oh well.

In life, there are some things that don't change—and never will.

Watching Kirby Dach play like this instead of giving it his all on the ice and helping the Canadiens win games consistently is one of those things that will never change.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Daniel Walcott signed a one-day contract so he could retire as a member of the Crunch. He was a true warrior all those years in Syracuse and is retiring at the top of the club's all-time list with 494 games played for the organization. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 7, 2026

– Good for them if it works out.

Lee and Trocheck bring a simple, straightforward style of hockey to the Mammoth https://t.co/pogkETrHVS — RDS (@RDSca) October 7, 2026

– Oh.

Darren Dreger on TSN690: Kris Draper, who recently changed jobs and is now director of pro scouting, was in Buffalo last night—the Sabres and the Minnesota Wild. He's probably not watching the Buffalo Sabres. He's most definitely paying attention to potential trade targets with the Minnesota Wild. I mean, we've been linking Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild for months now […] 10/7 #LGRW #mnwild #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 7, 2026

– Stay tuned.