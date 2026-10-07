Tony Marinaro picked up Kirby Dach… and for good reason

Marc-Olivier Cook
Tony Marinaro picked up Kirby Dach… and for good reason
Credit: Kirby Dach connaît une (autre) saison décevante.

I was watching the game last night, and at one point, I just had to step away.

I let out a “damn it” while talking about Kirby Dach: I'm fed up.

And I know I'm not the only one.

Two days ago, my colleague Maxime Truman published an article saying that enough was enough with the Dach experiment. And even though Max was right as early as Monday morning, we still saw Kirby play in yesterday's game on the team's second line with Ivan Demidov out.

Yeah, but that's because the Habs want to put him in the spotlight…

Enough. Let's stop thinking this strategy works… because the exact opposite happened last night. Dach didn't look like a guy who wanted to be there, and that's what's so frustrating when you watch him play.

On his show today, Tony Marinaro took aim at #77. And with good reason… because we've reached the point where it just doesn't make sense anymore.

Yesterday, during the player introductions, we even heard boos directed at Kirby… which shows just how many people have lost patience with him.

Because we know what we're in for when we watch him play: once in a while, we'll tell ourselves he's talented and has everything it takes to succeed.

But most of the time, we look each other straight in the eye and admit that he's frankly useless… and that it's a shame because he has the size and skills to be an effective player on the ice.

Oh well.

In life, there are some things that don't change—and never will.

Watching Kirby Dach play like this instead of giving it his all on the ice and helping the Canadiens win games consistently is one of those things that will never change.


In a nutshell

– Well done.

– Good for them if it works out.

– Oh.

– Stay tuned.

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