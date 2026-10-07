The Yankees are out of the playoffs

After two tough games in Tampa Bay, the New York Yankees were back at home trying to salvage their season.

The Rays, meanwhile, were looking to sweep the series.

It was those same Rays who opened the scoring. Jonathan Aranda hit a single that brought Jonny DeLuca home.

But the Bombers' response wasn't long in coming, courtesy of the one and only Ben Rice.

Ryan Vilade then took advantage of Yankee Stadium's short fence to put the Rays back in the lead.

That home run wouldn't have been a long one in any of the other 30 Major League ballparks… but the game was played in the Bronx.

RYAN VILADE INTO THE FIRST ROW Rays lead! pic.twitter.com/0XalfKGv48 — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Spencer Jones, batting fourth, went 2-for-2, though. He wasn't about to let his team get swept so easily.

But… in the sixth inning, the Rays did this:

VICTOR MESA JR. NO-DOUBT The Rays take the lead again! pic.twitter.com/7Fn7DczHGj — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Afterward, Anthony Volpe thought he'd hit a home run that tied the game. But… a fan got involved in something that was none of his business.

There was interference with the Rays' outfielder.

So in the end, Volpe was credited with a double, the fan was ejected from the stadium… but George Lombard Jr. was able to score even though he was running from first base.

It was ruled that the rookie would have crossed home plate on his own. It's probably the right call, even though the rule is rarely enforced.

ANTHONY VOLPE HITS GAME-TYING HOMER THEN HAS IT OVERTURNED AFTER FAN INTERFERENCE OMG. pic.twitter.com/7pzXjbE12o — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 8, 2026

The Yankees were unable to tie the game and are now eliminated. Just like last year, they failed to beat their division champion in the playoffs.

The winner of the series between Chicago and Cleveland will face the Rays in Tampa Bay in the American League Championship Series.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.