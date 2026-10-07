Samuel Montembeault Leaves Practice Due to Injury

Bad news at the CH's practice this morning.

Samuel Montembeault, who was on the ice, left practice early. He apparently injured himself while making a save and quickly headed back to the locker room.

According to footage from our colleague Patrick Guillet, it appears the goaltender's right leg was affected.

Did Samuel Montembeault suffer a serious injury? That's all we need. #gohabsgo https://t.co/RiVwTXQtSX — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 7, 2026

When you watch the footage, you can see that Monty fell in a somewhat strange way. He struggled to get back up and immediately headed to the locker room.

This is obviously concerning.

Ouch…

Sam Montembeault injures his right leg during Habs practice… An injury that appears to have been non-contact! https://t.co/UmDZyVKEQ7 — RDS (@RDSca) October 7, 2026

Obviously, none of this is ideal, especially since Monty was likely slated to get the start tomorrow night. After three games for Jakub Dobes (and two tougher outings), seeing the Quebec native (who's come a long way after a miserable 2025–26 season) get his first start of the season was a logical scenario.

Will Montembeault be able to play tomorrow? We'll see. Maybe it's more fear than harm, too.

If Montembeault is seriously injured, it's likely that Jacob Fowler—coming off a strong weekend in Laval—would be called up. The goaltender is ready for the NHL, and this could open the door for a recall.

But of course, right now, we have to hope above all that Monty hasn't suffered a serious injury. That wouldn't be good news for the Canadiens.

In a Nutshell

– Good news.

Kaiden Guhle seems more aggressive today and is getting more physically involved during practice. In particular, we saw him battle it out in front of the net with Zachary Bolduc during this sequence. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL https://t.co/s5trbcQZoK — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 7, 2026

– Classic.

Chris Kreider working on deflections at the end of #Habs practice https://t.co/cha3xGUShz — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 7, 2026

– Minor trade in the NHL.