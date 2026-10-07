Patrik Laine: Teams are “really afraid” of his lack of game rhythm

Patrik Laine still hasn't found a team for next season.

We know that the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings have expressed interest in him, but not enough to offer him a contract just yet.

Insider Pierre LeBrun discussed this during his appearance on the radio show “Melnick in the Afternoon.” According to him, both organizations want to first give their young players a chance to prove themselves before seriously exploring the option of signing the Finnish player.

Listen: LeBrun: Teams are SCARED of Laine's pace https://t.co/FxCAJFUoFD — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 7, 2026

Laine, who is training with Vladimir Tarasenko in Florida, hasn't played a game since October 16, 2025. According to LeBrun, teams are most concerned about his pace of play in five-on-five situations.

“Teams are really worried about his pace at 5-on-5. It's a legitimate concern, but are you telling me this guy can't put the puck in the net anymore and help you on the power play when your power play is terrible?” — Pierre LeBrun

The insider adds that the contract Laine could command would likely include a low base salary, accompanied by several attainable performance bonuses.

LeBrun also raises an interesting point. At just 28 years old, Laine remains a natural goal-scorer, and his offensive talent hasn't vanished. Used in a very specific role—particularly on the power play—he could still provide valuable contributions without overly exposing his weaknesses.

The problem is that it's difficult to find a spot for him on a third or fourth line that relies heavily on forechecking. In that type of role, he would likely struggle to keep up with the pace and contribute in the same way as his teammates.

That said, on a rebuilding team like Calgary, or even a struggling team like Detroit, I'm convinced he could bring some excitement to the fans with his goals. Plus, he wouldn't have to deal with excessive pressure.

In a nutshell

– It's going to take a wake-up call.

The Habs' Defensive Struggles Are NOT Normal! | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro ft. @CraigJButton & @gourmet_hockey October 7, 2026 https://t.co/5Dlr6YVaYs — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) October 8, 2026

– Who's going to stop them?

The mighty Dodgers advance to the next round! https://t.co/VNYa7fu6ZN — RDS (@RDSca) October 8, 2026

– That wouldn't be a bad idea.